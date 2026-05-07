How the fear of being labeled shameless impacts mental health

New research in the PsyCh Journal introduces and validates a psychological concept called atimiaphobia-defined as an intense fear of losing honor or being labeled shameless. Atimiaphobia is culturally specific in its origins and manifests through intrusive thoughts, hypervigilance, emotional turmoil, and compulsive conformity to social norms tied to moral reputation and familial dignity.

Investigators developed the Atimiaphobia Scale (AtiPhoS), a 15-item tool designed to measure this specific fear across four dimensions: fear of being labeled shameless, fear of violating social norms, fear of public judgment, and fear of losing self-respect and honor.

The researchers found that atimiaphobia is positively correlated with both anxiety and general experiences of shame, confirming that it is part of a cluster of negative emotional states. They also found that higher levels of atimiaphobia predict lower social intelligence, suggesting that the intense fear of judgment and dishonor can hinder a person's ability to navigate social situations effectively, understand social cues, and maintain healthy relationships. In addition, women and married individuals reported significantly higher levels of atimiaphobia, indicating heightened social pressures for these groups.

The distinctiveness of atimiaphobia warrants recognition as a discrete mental health condition within clinical diagnostic frameworks." Waqar Husain, PhD, lead author of the COMSATS University Islamabad, Pakistan