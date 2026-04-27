Rural youth face high firearm exposure and mental health risks

Rural youth experience higher rates of firearm exposure, handgun carrying and associated mental health risks, according to Rutgers researchers.

Their study, published in Trauma, Violence, and Abuse, examined recent literature on rural youth firearm exposure and its association with health risk behaviors and outcomes, including violence and suicide.

The rural youth remain significantly understudied compared to their urban counterparts, despite facing distinct and growing risks related to firearm exposure. According to the study, suicide rates among rural youth have outpaced those in urban areas for years, with firearms now the leading cause of death in these communities. Additionally, American Indian and Alaska Native youth experience disproportionately high rates of suicide across age groups, highlighting critical disparities in risk and outcomes.

Many manuscripts in this review find that handgun carrying was associated with increased risk behaviors, such as violence and early substance use, and mental health outcomes such as suicide ideation." Catherine Heitz, doctoral candidate at Rutgers University–Camden and the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, Rutgers School of Public Health

Using an integrative, systematic review of peer-reviewed literature, researchers examined studies published between 2014 and 2024 on rural youth firearm exposure. Nineteen studies were included and grouped into three themes: violence exposure, handgun carrying and suicide.

"There is a significant association between rurality and gun use in the form of handgun carrying and suicide, as well as firearms and violence – with and without firearms – and adverse mental health symptoms such as sadness and hopelessness in rural youth," Heitz said.

Researchers recommend holistic, community-based interventions that incorporate culturally appropriate approaches, safe firearm storage practices, and school-based education focused on mental health and suicide prevention.

"Culturally competent programs with reliable messengers, accessible resources and acceptable interventions are needed to address disparate rates of firearm carrying and injury in rural American Indian and Alaska Native youth," Heitz said.

Heitz added future research should focus on expanding representation across diverse rural populations, particularly underserved groups and developing targeted, culturally responsive interventions to reduce firearm-related harm and improve mental health outcomes among rural youth.

This paper includes researchers Daniel Semenza, director of research from the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University, and others from collaborating institutions.