Remote work is reshaping social life and mental health in America

As remote work becomes a lasting feature of modern employment, new evidence suggests that lost everyday workplace contact may carry measurable costs for social connection, mental health, and the future design of work.

Perspective: The lost social infrastructure of work. Image Credit: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

In a recent Perspective published in the journal Science , Zang and O’Brien discussed findings from Emanuel et al., who analyzed more than a decade of data from American workers (n > 588,000) to investigate whether the recent widespread shift toward remote work has fundamentally altered human socialization or impacted individuals’ mental health.

The findings linked remote-friendly occupations to increased time spent alone and heightened psychological distress. The Perspective highlights that in today’s more remote-friendly labor market, workplace interaction is increasingly uncommon, with remote work contributing to part of the post-pandemic rise in mental distress and isolation. The authors emphasize that without intentional company-level interventions, expanding remote work risks trading professional flexibility for greater isolation.

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic unintentionally served as one of the most disruptive and significant social shifts in modern history, specifically the sudden halt in everyday human contact at work. Reports indicate that since the start of the pandemic, remote work in the United States ( US ) has quadrupled, accounting for roughly 28% of all working days.

While supporters of the “work-from-home” (WFH) movement cite its documented advantages, including personal autonomy and eliminated commutes, scientists and critics caution that the long-term societal and psychological consequences of reduced workplace interactions are only now becoming clear.

Sociologists have hypothesized that, in addition to baseline financial compensation, employment leads to the creation of time structures that may be further supplemented by shared purpose (across the organization) and the anchoring of collective identity (of the employees).

Historic data indicate that the physical workplace has served as a vital site of social integration and "sociability" (e.g., unplanned hallway conversations) that may have fundamentally sustained human social requirements. Consequently, the sudden increase in the lack of these interactions may trigger an institutional void that affects not only the organization’s productive efficiency but also its employees’ mental health.

About the Study

The present Perspective discusses analyses by Emanuel et al. that aimed to address this knowledge gap and inform future WFH policy by collating and analyzing data from five separate, nationally representative US-based surveys, yielding a total sample of approximately 588,000 respondents. The study methodology estimated the longer-term effects of remote work by comparing data from 2011-2019 (pre-pandemic) to that from 2022-2024. Notably, the disruptive acute pandemic years (2020-2021) were excluded from the analyses.

Respondents (study participants) were categorized into analytical datasets based on whether their occupations were amenable to remote execution (termed "remotable" jobs) or required physical presence. The study’s primary endpoints analyzed included shifts in daily time spent alone, overall social isolation, and levels of psychological distress.

Distress was evaluated using the K-6 psychological distress scale (6 items; self-reported), thereby elucidating how frequently individuals experience specific adverse emotional states before and after the adoption of WFH policies.

Study Findings

The present analysis indicates that remote work acts as a substantial contributor to modern isolation, accounting for approximately 30% of the overall post-pandemic rise in population-wide mental distress. Workers in remote occupations demonstrated a 4.6 percentage-point higher probability of needing to see a mental health professional than on-site peers.

Notably, 1 in 14 remote workers reported spending an entire given workday with zero human contact, leaving that social void entirely unfilled rather than socializing more during off-hours.

Psychological evaluations corroborated these findings, revealing that workers living alone faced isolation effects 10 to 13 times larger than their cohabiting peers. This isolation-associated reduction in psychological well-being was equivalent to shifting an entire category on the Kessler scale (e.g., moving from feeling nervous some of the time to most of the time).

The Perspective also cited prior evidence suggesting that telecommuting mothers may face increased domestic responsibilities. During lockdowns, telecommuting mothers increased supervisory parenting by 270 minutes per day compared to 151 minutes for fathers, reportedly managing the load through taxing multitasking that fragmented their formerly routine paid workdays into the evenings.

Finally, Zang and O’Brien highlighted the role of the institutional environment in shaping these outcomes. Preliminary evidence cited in the Perspective suggested that, among workers in teleworkable jobs during the initial pandemic-era expansion of remote work, first births rose by 2.64 percentage points in US states with paid parental leave, compared to just 0.60 percentage points in states without paid parental leave. Prior research has also suggested that fully remote work can impair professional collaboration, whereas hybrid setups may help preserve job performance.

Conclusions

The present Perspective argues that the workplace serves as an institutional engine that produces vital social contact as a cost-free by-product of economic activity. Individual employees were found to be unlikely to easily offset the loss of this built-in social infrastructure on their own, resulting in measurable mental health costs.

To prevent a widespread coordination failure in which empty offices fail to sustain casual contact but block the emergence of alternative social structures, institutional intervention is urgently required. The authors recommend that companies implement structured hybrid scheduling policies to protect public mental health, emphasizing that true workplace flexibility cannot succeed in a vacuum.

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