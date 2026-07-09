Routine midwife debriefing provides critical mental health support for mothers

A new study from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has found that a structured, midwife‑led birth debrief can significantly strengthen women's emotional wellbeing after childbirth and can be built into routine maternity care.

Conducted at Fiona Stanley Hospital, the project tested a standardised birth debriefing conversation guide, developed with input from midwives, managers and maternity advocates.

Project lead, ECU Research Fellow Dr Kate Buchanan, said a midwife-led birth debrief provides an emotionally safe, woman-led conversation, facilitated by therapeutic communication and midwifery expertise, to help women reflect and find meaning in their birth experiences.

"Women often leave hospital with unanswered questions or distress about aspects of their birth," Dr Buchanan explained. "A compassionate debrief gives them space to make sense of what happened and feel genuinely supported."

More than 100 women participated in the pilot, reporting consistently high satisfaction with the midwife-led debriefing process.

Most women strongly agreed the conversation helped them understand their birth experience, process emotions, ask unanswered questions, and feel more confident and emotionally supported.

Dr Buchanan said some described the debrief as 'clarifying', 'validating' and 'empowering', with many emphasising the value of receiving the conversation from a midwife they already knew.

"Whether the birth was smooth or challenging, midwives are best positioned to ask a woman about her birth, with their holistic approach and understanding of birth and the recognition of birth as an important life event," Dr Buchanan said. "Talking about the birth is a crucial step in supporting emotional wellbeing, helping mothers feel heard, understood, and empowered as they begin their parenting journey."

With birth trauma affecting an estimated 30 per cent of women globally, the findings reflected these global rates. Dr Buchanan said one of the most striking results was that women who self-identified as having birth trauma rated the opportunity to talk with a midwife about their birth experience higher than any other item in the survey.

"Talking with a midwife about a birth experience may help alleviate feelings of trauma, either by fostering a better understanding of what happened or by facilitating referral to psychological support," she explained. "Asking a woman whether she would like to talk about her birth is the first step. She may decline, in which case other forms of support can be offered, or referrals can be arranged to ensure she has appropriate care around her."

Dr Buchanan clarified that a midwife-led birth debrief is very different from a critical incident debrief, which is typically led by medical staff and focuses on reviewing clinical decisions made during labour and birth. It also differs from psychological debriefing, which is specifically targeted for psychological birth trauma.

Midwives in this study unanimously endorsed its importance, highlighting the role of training in debriefing, trauma‑informed practice and the unique appreciation of the profound impact that birth experiences can have on maternal mental health.

Managers at Fiona Stanely Hospital also confirmed the intervention's sustainability, identifying time allocation and ongoing training as key enablers for long‑term implementation.

While the research acknowledged the extra time and cost that would be required of midwives to provide this critical aspect of postnatal care, Dr Buchanan said the potential cost benefits of reducing birth trauma and the mental health burden are substantial.

"The project contributes to growing national and international momentum to improve psychosocial care after childbirth and highlights the potential for midwife‑led debriefing to become a standard component of postnatal care," Dr Buchanan said.