Early-onset dementia lowers work productivity years before formal diagnosis

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
American Academy of NeurologyJul 9 2026Reviewed

People diagnosed with early-onset dementia had reduced work productivity up to 15 years before diagnosis, according to a study published July 8, 2026, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers also found the number of years of lower productivity varied depending on the type of dementia.

Early-onset dementia is when someone under 65 is diagnosed with any type of dementia.

The study does not prove that having early-onset dementia lowers productivity in the years prior, it only shows an association.

Early-onset dementia affects people during their most productive years and is associated with a decreased ability to work, increased unemployment and leaving jobs sooner than planned. These changes can reduce household income and contribute to broader economic impact. Our study found an association between reduced work productivity and early-onset dementia up to 15 years before diagnosis."

Eino Solje, MD, PhD,  study author, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio

The study included 793 people diagnosed with early-onset dementia at two Finnish hospitals during a 12-year period. They were matched by age and sex to 7,926 people without dementia. Of those with dementia, 421 had Alzheimer's disease, 179 had frontotemporal dementia, 46 had alpha-synucleinopathies, which include dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease dementia, and 147 had other forms of dementia including vascular cognitive disorders and mixed dementias.

Researchers used national registries to identify education levels and other health conditions for each participant. They used national tax records to find participants' incomes.

To determine productivity loss, researchers calculated the average annual income difference between people with early-onset dementia and people without dementia. They also accounted for other factors that could affect the difference, such as education level and other medical conditions.

Related Stories

Researchers found people with early-onset dementia showed progressively increasing productivity losses up to 15 years before diagnosis when compared to people without dementia. Over the course of the study, they had total average productivity losses of 74,577 Euros, or approximately 86,000 U.S. dollars, per person with early-onset dementia.

When looking at different types of dementia, they found average productivity losses for people with Alzheimer's disease began six years before diagnosis, for people with frontotemporal dementia, 11 years before diagnosis, and for those with alpha-synucleinopathies, losses were only apparent at diagnosis. For other dementias, average productivity losses were consistently high throughout the years.

"Our study found productivity loss was strikingly large, averaging around 12,000 Euros, or approximately 13,800 U.S. dollars, per year per person, with losses beginning up to 15 years before diagnosis," said Solje. "These findings may partly be explained by delays in diagnosis, which can prolong the period of unrecognized symptoms, and they underscore the harmful, long-term socioeconomic impact of early-onset dementia."

A limitation of the study was it looked back at data, so it does not show cause and effect.

Solje noted that future research should include neuropsychological tests to track changes in cognition over time, and interventions should be developed that could prevent or delay productivity decline.

The study was funded by Roche Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of Roche.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Kivisild, A., et al. (2026). Long-Term Income and Productivity Losses in Individuals With Early-Onset Dementia. Neurology. DOI: 10.1212/wnl.0000000000218268. https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000218268

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of karyoptosis opens new therapeutic targets for Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia
Study advances understanding of mixed protein pathologies in dementia
Extreme heat and cold threaten health of people with dementia
Hearing aids may lower dementia risk in adults with epilepsy and hearing loss
Community-based programs show greater promise for dementia prevention efforts
Blood metabolites reveal lifestyle links to brain health before dementia
Rumination carries anxiety into deeper distress for caregivers of dementia patients
Brighter daytime light is linked to a lower dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Smart prodrug targets Alzheimer's disease using hydrogen peroxide signals