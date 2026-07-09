Study: Aortic dissection survivors can participate in moderate‑intensity exercise at home

A multicenter clinical trial led by UTHealth Houston has found that survivors of aortic dissection can participate in moderate‑intensity exercise at home without increasing the risk of recurrent aortic events.

The study was recently published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes.

For decades, physicians have recommended aortic dissection patients restrict physical activity because sudden blood pressure spikes could cause recurrent aortic events. To address this gap, researchers with UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular evaluated whether a guided, home‑based exercise program could be safely integrated into long‑term recovery.

Young patients who were previously active became fearful about doing any activities and withered away, becoming depressed and developing other health problems because they were too scared to exercise. For the first time, this trial showed that exercise is safe after an aortic dissection and even improves some aspects of cardiovascular health." Siddharth Prakash, MD, PhD, lead researcher of the study and professor of cardiovascular medicine, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston

The study offers early evidence that structured physical activity may be both feasible and reassuring for survivors seeking to regain strength and confidence.

An aortic dissection is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when a tear develops in the inner wall of the aorta, the body's main artery. The tear allows blood to flow between the layers of the aortic wall, creating a false channel that can restrict blood flow to vital organs. Aortic dissections are often associated with chronic high blood pressure or conditions that weaken the aortic wall. There are two main types of aortic dissection, both of which were evaluated in this study. The study included patients with type A dissection, which begins in the ascending aorta near the heart and typically requires emergency surgery, and patients with type B dissection, which occurs in the descending aorta and is generally managed with medication and close monitoring.

Between December 2022 and October 2024 researchers evaluated 93 adults who were at least three months post-thoracic aortic dissection and randomized them to either a guided exercise program or usual care. In the guided exercise group, random participants received individualized training on a six‑exercise circuit and completed 12 months of home exercise supported by virtual follow‑up visits. Usual care participants received standardized exercise counseling and routine clinic visits.

Results of the trial found no deaths, no recurrent dissections, and no aortic operations in either group throughout the study period. While exertional hypertension occurred in some guided exercise participants during supervised training, it was successfully mitigated through exercise modification.

Importantly, investigators observed no significant changes in ambulatory blood pressure or patient‑reported quality‑of‑life scores between the guided exercise and usual‑care groups. The study also demonstrated strong feasibility, with 65 participants completing all trial milestones, and adherence to the home‑based program was high.

"What excites us most is what this study means for the everyday lives of aortic dissection survivors. For many patients, the hardest part of recovery is learning to trust their bodies again after a life-threatening event. Our findings suggest that, with the right guidance, moderate exercise can safely help patients rebuild that trust, regain strength, and return to the activities that matter most to them," said Nikhil Erabelli, fourth-year medical student at McGovern Medical School.

Researchers emphasize that larger prospective trials are needed to evaluate long‑term cardiovascular outcomes and refine exercise recommendations for this growing patient population.

"While our research is a big step in the right direction, future studies are still needed to help establish standardized guidelines, look at long-term safety, and determine how we can personalize treatment for patients. Our hope is that continued research in this area will help aortic dissection survivors achieve their exercise goals and improve overall health outcomes," said Dipika Bhatia, fourth-year medical student at McGovern Medical School.

This work underscores UTHealth Houston's commitment to advancing evidence‑based strategies that improve recovery, quality of life, and long‑term health for individuals living with complex cardiovascular conditions.

Other authors include Kayla House, Yasmin Toy, from McGovern Medical School; Michelle Lim, PhD, from Central Sydney Cardiology, New South Wales, Australia; Leslie Boyer and Alan Braverman, MD, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; and Kim Eagle, MD, and Marion Hofmann Bowman, MD, PhD, from University of Michigan.