Sexual arousal can blur recognition of unclear rejection signals

Sexual arousal can lead to "tunnel vision" that makes it more difficult to recognize when someone is just not that into you, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

Previous studies have shown that sexual arousal can cause people to overestimate a partner's romantic interest in them, but these interactions involved either neutral or positive signals from the potential partner. In this new research, the potential partner provided mixed or ambiguous cues to more closely reflect early relationship encounters in the real world.

"Sexual arousal made participants significantly more likely to interpret ambiguous interactions optimistically," says lead author Dr. Gurit Birnbaum, a psychology professor at Reichman University. "They saw interest where there was only uncertainty. Part of the reason seems to be that arousal increased the partner's desirability, further fueling the tendency to see what people wanted to see."

The researchers wanted to determine whether sexual priming affects risk regulation. One group of participants watched a sexual video before chatting online with someone who was asked to convey mixed signals across different interaction stages. Another group watched a non-sexual video, then engaged in the same kind of conversation.

After the chat, participants rated their chat partner's desirability as well as their perceived interest. Those who watched a sexual video before the conversation were more likely to find their chat partner desirable and to perceive that person as romantically interested in them. The only exception to this effect appeared in the article's final study, when the chat partner provided clear and unmistakable signs of rejection. In this case, participants accurately recognized the chat partner's lack of romantic interest.

"Sexual arousal distorts perception only when the situation leaves room for hope," said Prof. Birnbaum. "It can help us push past the fear of rejection by tilting perception in a more hopeful direction."

This perceptual tilt can serve a purpose in early courtship, when some optimism is needed to take a risk on someone new, but Prof. Birnbaum notes it can come with costs.

"Desire can overshadow sensitivity to another person's actual wishes," Prof. Birnbaum explains. "In those moments, we may not see the interaction as it is; we see it as we hope it to be – missing the signs that the door is not actually open."

The authors highlight that future research should test these processes in more naturalistic settings, such as online dating platforms, as well as across different stages of relationship development. More broadly, the findings add to a growing understanding of how our inner states, not just our circumstances, shape what we perceive in the people around us. Desire, it turns out, does more than motivate us to pursue connection; it may also help us achieve that goal by quietly adjusting the lens through which we read the signals we receive along the way.