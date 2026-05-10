What drives adult ADHD symptoms? Study points to executive function over environment

A new study suggests that adult-diagnosed ADHD may not be driven by distinct environmental pathways, with executive function emerging as the clearest link to symptom severity across age-of-diagnosis groups.

Study: Adult-diagnosed and childhood-diagnosed attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder: cognitive and environmental contributions to symptom severity across different age of diagnosis. Image Credit: Elms Art / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry , researchers investigated how environmental factors and executive function relate to the core symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ) in people with distinct histories of diagnosis.

ADHD is an early-onset neurodevelopmental disorder, with symptom onset before age 12. However, studies report that some adults meet the ADHD diagnostic criteria without experiencing clinical symptoms in childhood, a condition called late- or adult-onset ADHD . A systematic review reported that the global prevalence of persistent adult ADHD (with childhood onset) and symptomatic adult ADHD (irrespective of childhood onset) was 2.58% and 6.76%, respectively.

These estimates suggest that many adults with current ADHD symptoms may not report clinically significant childhood symptoms, raising questions about whether childhood- and adult-diagnosed ADHD reflect the same disease continuum or distinct pathogenic mechanisms. Studies suggest that greater cognitive ability and environmental factors may potentially explain late-onset ADHD . Research has now focused on whether environmental factors are explicitly related to later-emerging symptoms.

Meta-analyses revealed executive function impairments in adults with ADHD . Nevertheless, limited studies have investigated whether the associations between ADHD symptoms and executive function differ between childhood- and adult-diagnosed ADHD . Moreover, adults with ADHD often show concomitant psychiatric symptoms, including anxiety and depression, which may intensify ADHD severity and increase clinical complexity.

ADHD Diagnosis History Study Design

In the present study, researchers evaluated how executive function and environmental factors associate with core ADHD symptoms in individuals with distinct histories of diagnosis. Adults aged 18 to 45 years diagnosed with ADHD were included. People with current diagnoses of other mental disorder(s) and severe neurological diseases or physical illness were excluded, although anxiety and depressive symptom levels were still assessed dimensionally. ADHD diagnosis was confirmed following the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders ( DSM ) criteria.

Childhood-diagnosed ADHD was defined as meeting DSM-5 ADHD criteria in childhood and adulthood, while adult-diagnosed ADHD was defined as meeting the criteria in adulthood only. Core symptoms of ADHD in childhood and adulthood were measured using the ADHD Rating and Adult ADHD Self-Report Scales, respectively.

The Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function–Adult Form ( BRIEF-A ), and Parental Bonding Instrument were used to assess resilience, childhood trauma, executive function, and parental bonding, respectively. The Self-Rating Depression and Anxiety Scales were used to assess depression and anxiety.

Pearson correlation analysis evaluated associations between core ADHD symptoms, environmental factors (resilience, parental overprotection and care, and childhood trauma), executive function, and emotional symptoms. Further, hierarchical regression analysis assessed the cumulative and independent effects of environmental factors and executive function on core ADHD symptoms.

Executive Function and Environmental Findings

The study recruited 72 participants, including 37 with childhood-diagnosed ADHD and 35 with adult-diagnosed ADHD . There were no significant differences in age, education, gender, employment status, or treatment status between the two groups. The adult-diagnosed group showed fewer inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms in childhood than the childhood-diagnosed group.

There were no differences in hyperactivity-impulsivity or inattention between adult- and childhood-diagnosed groups in adulthood. Further, people with adult-diagnosed ADHD showed better self-monitoring on the BRIEF-A self-monitoring domain and had greater anxiety and depressive symptoms than those with childhood-diagnosed ADHD .

Childhood trauma, parental bonding, and resilience did not significantly differ between the two groups. Executive function was positively associated with inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity symptoms. An inverse association was noted between parental care and childhood trauma. Parental overprotection correlated with resilience and parental care. Parental care was positively associated with resilience.

Regression analyses identified executive function as the most consistent and robust predictor of hyperactivity-impulsivity and inattention symptoms. In contrast, environmental factors contributed modest explanatory power. Among environmental variables, parental overprotection showed a modest association with inattentive symptoms, but its contribution was small and secondary to executive function. Finally, the researchers evaluated whether age at diagnosis moderated the associations of environmental factors and executive function with core ADHD symptoms. They found that the associations were not significantly different by age at diagnosis, suggesting broadly similar patterns of symptom-related mechanisms across the two diagnostic-history groups.

ADHD Symptom Interpretation and Study Limits

Taken together, individuals with adult-diagnosed ADHD had less severe symptoms in childhood than those with childhood-diagnosed ADHD . However, symptom severity was comparable between the groups in adulthood. Notably, people with adult-diagnosed ADHD showed higher levels of depressive and anxiety symptoms and superior self-monitoring.

Symptom severity was more strongly correlated with executive function than with environmental factors. Moderation analyses showed that the associations did not differ by age at diagnosis. Overall, the findings indicate that executive function and environmental factors do not represent the primary, diagnosis-specific mechanism of adult-diagnosed ADHD , although the authors noted that environmental support may still influence how symptoms emerge or are recognized over time.

The authors cautioned that the cross-sectional design prevents causal inference, the modest sample size limits generalizability, and retrospective and self-reported measures may introduce recall or reporting bias. They also noted that self-rated executive function may reflect perceived difficulties rather than objective cognitive capacity.

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