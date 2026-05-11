Infant exposure to environmental chemicals linked to lower bone density

Infants exposed to certain environmental chemicals, including breast milk and everyday products such as personal care items, are more likely to have lower bone density in the first year of their lives, according to research presented at the 28th European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague. The findings highlight how exposure to environmental pollutants early in life may negatively affect bone development, and the use of which urgently needs to be better regulated on a national and international level.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) used in the manufacture of plastics, cosmetics, pesticides and medicines can interfere with the normal function of our hormones, as we are constantly exposed to these in our daily lives. EDCs have previously been associated with puberty and child development, including skeletal development. However, except for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which are well-known to have a negative effect on bone health, there is little research on bisphenols and phthalates.

In this study, researchers from the University of Parma, University Hospital of Parma, University of Florence, University of Messina and G. Martino University Hospital of Messina in Italy analysed 52 different chemicals in urine of 88 healthy one-month-old infants. By using Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) technology, they also measured the infants' bone mineral density (BMD) - at 48 hours after birth, one month, three months, six months and one year.

The researchers found that at least 21 of the environmental chemicals analysed were detectable in one-month-old infants and only boys had a lower bone mineral density only at birth. Higher levels of Bisphenol A (BPA) were associated with lower bone density at birth, while higher levels of phthalates were linked to lower bone density at both six and 12 months of age. This association was stronger at 12 months when BPA and several phthalates were combined. In addition, several PFAS, including PFHxS, and parabens were also implicated in lower bone density at different months.

Evidence has suggested that EDCs may adversely affect skeletal development that begins in fetal life and continues through infancy, but hardly any studies have measured bone mineral density during the first 12 months and assessed these chemicals at such a young age as we did in ours." Maria Elisabeth Street, Lead Investigator, Professor, University of Parma

She added: "Measuring the bone mineral density in infants is very difficult due to technical, biological and practical barriers."

"Our study shows that early exposure to some EDCs - such as PFAS and a combination of Bisphenol A, phthalates and parabens - is associated with a lower bone mineral density at 12 months after birth, suggesting that infancy is a vulnerable window for environmental exposure and skeletal development," said Professor Street. "This calls for protection and action to reduce exposure during pregnancy and after delivery for better bone health in future generations."