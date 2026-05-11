Partners of women with gestational diabetes face higher health risks

Partners of women with gestational diabetes have more health-related risk factors and morbidity than partners of women without gestational diabetes.

A study conducted by the University of Oulu found that partners of women with gestational diabetes more often had chronic diseases or injuries that complicate daily life compared with the control group. In addition, mental health disorders were more common among them.

Differences were also observed in lifestyle and socioeconomic factors: partners of women with gestational diabetes were on average slightly older, had a higher body mass index, a lower level of education and more frequent alcohol use than those in the control group.

The study is based on the extensive Finnish FinnGeDi study (Finnish Gestational Diabetes Study) and examined families of women with gestational diabetes. The data were collected between 2009 and 2012 in seven maternity hospitals across Finland. A total of 1,185 partners took part in the study, of whom 599 belonged to the gestational diabetes group and 586 to the control group.

The results are based on a questionnaire completed by the partners, which assessed, among other things, lifestyle, health status, socioeconomic factors and hereditary risks of disease. The groups were compared using statistical methods.

Lifestyle interventions for the whole family

Previous international studies have suggested that partners of women with gestational diabetes have an increased risk of developing, for example, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The new study reinforces the view that the risk is not limited to the expectant mother alone.

According to the researchers, lifestyle counselling aimed at women with gestational diabetes could also usefully be extended to their partners and the whole family.

Shared family lifestyles and background factors may explain part of the risk, which is why preventive measures should be targeted at the whole family, not only the mother.” Tea Taskila, doctoral researcher

The research group will continue to investigate the topic with a register-based follow-up study examining the long-term morbidity of partners.

Gestational diabetes is a disorder of glucose metabolism diagnosed during pregnancy. Its prevalence has increased with the expansion of diagnostics after Finland moved to screening almost all pregnant women in 2008. Based on studies, gestational diabetes is estimated to affect around 10–30 per cent of pregnancies, and it has also been found to be increasing internationally.