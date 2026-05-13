Labeling feelings helps manage uncertainty-driven anxiety in people with autism

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nagoya UniversityMay 13 2026

We feel more anxious when facing uncertain or unpredictable situations, but for those who score higher on autistic traits, this anxiety tends to be stronger. Published in Scientific Reports, a new study suggests uncertainty-driven anxiety plays a role in how people manage their emotions. Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan found evidence that people with higher autistic traits may try to cope with uncertainty by labeling their feelings. Offering support, such as the right words for what they feel, could play a role in managing anxiety.

Putting a name to a feeling could reduce emotional stress 

Previous research has suggested that labeling an emotion, whether by writing it down or saying it out loud, can help us calm down. While the anxiety does not disappear, it becomes less overwhelming when the emotion has a name. 

Autistic traits refer to characteristics associated with autism spectrum disorder, such as differences in social communication and a preference for routine and predictability. These traits vary in degree across the general population. 

A total of 505 Japanese adults aged 20 to 39 completed an online survey measuring autistic traits, discomfort with uncertainty, the tendency to put feelings into words, and anxiety levels. 

We measured autistic traits using a 50-item questionnaire called the Autism-Spectrum Quotient which covers five areas: social skills, the ability to shift attention, communication, imagination, and attention to detail."

Akitaka Fujii, first author and doctoral student, Graduate School of Informatics at Nagoya University

The researchers found that people who scored higher on autistic traits also experience stronger anxiety in uncertain situations. This is known as intolerance of uncertainty, a tendency to react negatively when situations feel ambiguous or beyond one's control. 

"Our findings suggest that discomfort with uncertainty is associated with a greater tendency to put feelings into words, and this is linked to lower anxiety levels," said Masahiro Hirai, coauthor and associate professor from the Graduate School of Informatics.

Offering someone the right words to describe how they feel may help them manage their anxiety. For example, a teacher or family member might say "I think you might be feeling anxious about that" when someone struggles to express distress. This perspective could inform future approaches in classroom and counseling settings. 

Limitations and next steps 

The researchers caution that these are early findings and more research is needed to confirm their theory. Because the study did not involve people with a clinical diagnosis of autism, the findings cannot be directly applied to autistic people. 

The Hirai Lab is currently conducting a follow-up study with adults who have a clinical diagnosis of autism to test whether similar patterns are observed. The authors highlight the need for further studies that track participants over time to determine if these patterns reflect cause and effect. 

Source:

Nagoya University

Journal reference:

Fujii, A., & Hirai, M. (2026). Autism related traits and anxiety in the general population are linked through intolerance of uncertainty and affect labeling. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-47237-8. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-47237-8

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stronger slow-wave sleep helps older adults regulate anxiety overnight
New brain stimulation technique improves social communication in children with autism
FoMO and anxiety may increase addictive eating risk
Selective eating in autism linked to inflammatory gut bacteria
Maternal workplace exposures may increase autism risk in children
Shared brain connectivity patterns found across major neurodevelopmental disorders
Telehealth autism tools provide high accuracy for children using short phrases
Clinicians find evolutionary explanations for anxiety more helpful than genetics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study examines factors associated with co-occurrence of autism and epilepsy in children