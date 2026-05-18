AI avatar doctor reduces stress for cancer patients before consultations

Cancer patients who interact with an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar doctor before they meet their real-life consultant feel more knowledgeable and less stressed, according to research presented at the Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO 2026) .

The study was presented by Dr Adam Raben, Chair of Radiation Oncology at the Helen F Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care in Newark, Delaware, USA.

He said: "We know that patients' understanding of cancer treatments, like radiotherapy, is essential in making sure they can give informed consent. It also improves patient satisfaction and makes it more likely that they will stick to and complete their course of treatment. Despite doctors' best efforts, patients often arrive at consultations overwhelmed, anxious and unable to comprehend and retain complex information – particularly in radiation oncology, where treatment concepts can be technically complex.

"We wanted to explore whether meeting an AI avatar who looked and sounded like a doctor before their main consultation could allow patients to be more prepared to meet their doctor in real life, helping them to make better decisions about their treatment and reducing their stress."

The team worked with a digital technology company to create an AI avatar of a doctor designed to help patients understand about radiation treatment options before meeting their real doctors.

They recruited 1,464 patients; one group of 506 (34.6%) watched an educational video and the other 958 (65.4%) watched an avatar-based video that used personalised scripts and illustrations to explain the concepts. All patients then completed a multiple-choice quiz with teach back to see if they understood and retained the material followed by a standardised satisfaction survey.

The patients who watched the personalised AI avatar videos showed better understanding of their treatment plan, a greater ability to engage with healthcare decisions and reduced stress compared to those who watched the standard educational video. Their hospital satisfaction scores also dramatically improved.

We found that patients were very willing to engage with digital educational material before their first radiation oncology visit. Their satisfaction and understanding scores were high overall, but particularly high among those who viewed the AI-avatar-based videos. All the patients completed the quiz, which shows that they were actively engaged with the material, not just watching it." Dr Adam Raben, Chair of Radiation Oncology, Helen F Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care, Newark, Delaware, USA

The team now plans to expand the use of the avatar through the treatment journey and assess its impact on anxiety, patients' confidence in decision making, and how consultations can be run most efficiently.

ESTRO President, Professor Matthias Guckenberger, from University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland, who was not involved in the research said: "AI is already being used to plan and deliver radiotherapy, reducing the burden on healthcare systems, and we know that patients are already using AI to ask about their condition and treatment.

"Dr Raben's study is one of the earliest implementations of AI-avatar-based patient education being tested out in the clinic, not in a simulated or academic-only environment.

"For people with cancer, the study suggests that engaging with an AI doctor enables patients to arrive at their consultation with a real doctor better prepared, less anxious and more confident in asking informed questions. This should mean that meetings between doctors and their patients will be more productive and more focused on patient's individual concerns and decision-making. The research also suggests that patients will feel happier overall with the care they receive."