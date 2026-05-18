AI avatar doctor reduces stress for cancer patients before consultations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO)May 18 2026

Cancer patients who interact with an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar doctor before they meet their real-life consultant feel more knowledgeable and less stressed, according to research presented at the Congress of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO 2026) .

The study was presented by Dr Adam Raben, Chair of Radiation Oncology at the Helen F Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care in Newark, Delaware, USA.

He said: "We know that patients' understanding of cancer treatments, like radiotherapy, is essential in making sure they can give informed consent. It also improves patient satisfaction and makes it more likely that they will stick to and complete their course of treatment. Despite doctors' best efforts, patients often arrive at consultations overwhelmed, anxious and unable to comprehend and retain complex information – particularly in radiation oncology, where treatment concepts can be technically complex.

"We wanted to explore whether meeting an AI avatar who looked and sounded like a doctor before their main consultation could allow patients to be more prepared to meet their doctor in real life, helping them to make better decisions about their treatment and reducing their stress."

The team worked with a digital technology company to create an AI avatar of a doctor designed to help patients understand about radiation treatment options before meeting their real doctors.

They recruited 1,464 patients; one group of 506 (34.6%) watched an educational video and the other 958 (65.4%) watched an avatar-based video that used personalised scripts and illustrations to explain the concepts. All patients then completed a multiple-choice quiz with teach back to see if they understood and retained the material followed by a standardised satisfaction survey.

The patients who watched the personalised AI avatar videos showed better understanding of their treatment plan, a greater ability to engage with healthcare decisions and reduced stress compared to those who watched the standard educational video. Their hospital satisfaction scores also dramatically improved.

We found that patients were very willing to engage with digital educational material before their first radiation oncology visit. Their satisfaction and understanding scores were high overall, but particularly high among those who viewed the AI-avatar-based videos. All the patients completed the quiz, which shows that they were actively engaged with the material, not just watching it."

 Dr Adam Raben, Chair of Radiation Oncology, Helen F Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care, Newark, Delaware, USA

Related Stories

The team now plans to expand the use of the avatar through the treatment journey and assess its impact on anxiety, patients' confidence in decision making, and how consultations can be run most efficiently.

ESTRO President, Professor Matthias Guckenberger, from University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland, who was not involved in the research said: "AI is already being used to plan and deliver radiotherapy, reducing the burden on healthcare systems, and we know that patients are already using AI to ask about their condition and treatment.

"Dr Raben's study is one of the earliest implementations of AI-avatar-based patient education being tested out in the clinic, not in a simulated or academic-only environment.

"For people with cancer, the study suggests that engaging with an AI doctor enables patients to arrive at their consultation with a real doctor better prepared, less anxious and more confident in asking informed questions. This should mean that meetings between doctors and their patients will be more productive and more focused on patient's individual concerns and decision-making. The research also suggests that patients will feel happier overall with the care they receive."

Source:

European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO)

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers find new way to deliver drugs directly into cancer cells
Researchers develop pH and redox-sensitive systems to reduce immunotherapy toxicity
Could GLP-1 drugs help breast cancer patients live longer?
Turning the flu virus into a powerful tool to fight cancer
Mental stress can weaken muscle performance
Next-generation cancer therapy shows early promise as treatment candidate for glioblastoma
Multi-institutional trial explores new lifeline for advanced prostate patients
Fewer radiotherapy sessions for prostate cancer show minimal side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gene panel predicts chemotherapy response in triple-negative breast cancer