Global consortium renames polycystic ovary syndrome to reflect science

First, it was named after two men. Then, it was named for a false premise. Now, after more than a century, one of the most common hormone disorders affecting women worldwide has a name that reflects the science.

A global consortium of healthcare experts, patients, and advocates has announced that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should now be known as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). The change, 14 years in the making, was revealed this week at the European Congress of Endocrinology.

Gynecologic and endocrinology experts, as well as adolescent medicine specialists (PMOS can be diagnosed as early as teenage years) agree that this is a validation of patients' broader symptoms and a clearer path to a comprehensive diagnosis and management plan that addresses all facets of their health, encouraging earlier and more effective intervention.

"The shift from PCOS to PMOS is a landmark moment in endocrinology and a victory for the millions of patients who have been overlooked for decades," says Michelle Maresca, M.D., an endocrinologist who treats patients with PMOS at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. "The previous name was a significant barrier to diagnosis and also to understanding the disease process; by focusing solely on the ovaries, it encouraged a narrow view that missed the bigger metabolic and hormonal picture. Removing the focus on ovarian morphology and appreciating the metabolic dysfunction aspect will encourage a more comprehensive approach to treatment, and validation of patients' complex hormonal and metabolic symptoms."

The renaming of PCOS to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) marks a significant and necessary evolution in our understanding and approach to this complex condition. This is more than just a change in terminology; it's a commitment to a more holistic and accurate diagnosis that moves beyond the misleading focus on ovarian cysts." Jocelyn A. Carlo, M.D., minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and director of Gynecology at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center

The new name rightfully emphasizes the metabolic and hormonal disturbances that are at the core of the syndrome, which manifest as irregular periods, excess androgens, and an increased risk for long-term health issues like diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

How the science dictated a name change

Accuracy in Medicine: The term "polycystic" is a misnomer. The "cysts" are actually underdeveloped egg follicles, a feature not even present in all patients. The old name has led to confusion and a narrow focus on the ovaries.

The term "polycystic" is a misnomer. The "cysts" are actually underdeveloped egg follicles, a feature not even present in all patients. The old name has led to confusion and a narrow focus on the ovaries. A Systemic Condition: PMOS is not just a reproductive disorder. The new name emphasizes the significant endocrine and metabolic issues, like insulin resistance, that affect up to 85% of patients and increase their risk for type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease.

PMOS is not just a reproductive disorder. The new name emphasizes the significant endocrine and metabolic issues, like insulin resistance, that affect up to 85% of patients and increase their risk for type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. Improving Patient Care: An estimated 170 million people worldwide have PMOS, yet up to 70% go undiagnosed. Experts believe the misleading name is partly to blame, preventing patients from being screened for associated metabolic and psychological conditions.

This renaming aims to shift medical focus, improve diagnostic rates, and ensure patients receive comprehensive care for a complex condition that extends far beyond their reproductive years. It also hopes to spur official approval for treatments like metformin, which are often prescribed "off-label" at a high out-of-pocket cost to patients.

Physicians at Hackensack Meridian Health treat patients as young as teenagers for PMOS. Diagnosing PCOS involves a comprehensive evaluation to rule out other conditions. This includes a physical exam, a review of menstrual history, a pelvic ultrasound, and blood work to check hormone levels. Treatment is highly individualized and managed through a multidisciplinary program, incorporating hormonal therapy, insulin-sensitizing medications, and significant lifestyle changes like dietary modification and regular exercise. The program also addresses cosmetic concerns such as acne and hair growth. The goal is long-term management to improve fertility and prevent serious future health complications such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

"Our multidisciplinary approach has always treated this as a systemic issue, not just an ovarian one. We combine hormonal therapy with nutritional guidance, exercise plans, and metabolic support because we know that addressing insulin resistance and long-term health risks early is paramount," says Heather L. Appelbaum, M.D., director of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. "The new name, PMOS, validates this comprehensive approach. It helps families understand that we are treating a complex metabolic and endocrine condition, which empowers them to engage fully with a treatment plan designed to protect their child's health for a lifetime, not just manage symptoms today."