Study links obesity with fewer pleasant emotions during physical activity

A recent study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä investigated the emotions evoked by physical activity and what motivates people across different weight groups to exercise. The study found that individuals with obesity experience fewer pleasant emotions during exercise compared with those of normal weight. The researcher recommends that pleasure and enjoyment should be considered in exercise counselling aimed at weight management.

Physical activity plays a central role in the prevention and treatment of obesity and obesity-related chronic diseases. At the same time, however, levels of physical activity are declining globally. Among individuals with obesity, lack of motivation has been identified as a key barrier to being physically active, yet research on this topic remains limited.

Exercise-related emotions differ between weight groups

In a study conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, researchers examined how emotional experiences during exercise and exercise motivation vary according to body mass index (BMI), and how these factors explain physical activity behavior. The researchers found that individuals with obesity experienced significantly fewer pleasant emotions during exercise, such as enjoyment, physical empowerment, and pride compared to individuals with normal weight.

These findings are important because emotional experiences can strongly influence exercise motivation and shape long-term physical activity behavior. People tend to seek out activities that produce pleasant emotions and avoid those that elicit negative feelings. The same applies to physical activity." Ella Hellsten, doctoral researcher

Intrinsic motivation supports long-term physical activity

The study also found that individuals with obesity were less likely to engage in physical activity for enjoyment-related reasons. Instead, appearance- and body-related motives played a more prominent role among individuals with obesity compared to those of normal weight.

"It appears that physical activity among individuals with obesity is more often driven by external factors than by intrinsic motivation," Hellsten says. "However, intrinsic motivation is known to be more strongly associated with long-term and regular physical activity.

"External motives can be important for initiating physical activity, but for sustaining long-term exercise behavior, intrinsic motivation and the enjoyment of activity itself play a more significant role."

Incorporating pleasure into exercise counseling

The study showed that positive emotional experiences and intrinsic motivational factors explain both the level of physical activity and individuals' intentions to engage in exercise in the future.

"The findings can be applied in healthcare and exercise counselling to develop personalized care plans aimed at preventing obesity and obesity-related comorbidities," Hellsten says. "It is important to consider how physical activity can be made more enjoyable. We are currently collaborating with the Sports and Exercise Medicine Outpatient Clinic at Hospital Nova."

The study was funded by a Research Council of Finland project led by University Lecturer Satu Pekkala.