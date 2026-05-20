Severe asthma patients often face multiple overlooked health conditions

Most people living with severe asthma are also battling other health conditions that go under the radar, a major new study has found.

Researchers analyzing data from thousands of patients discovered that the additional illnesses – which range from obesity to osteoporosis – tend to appear in clusters.

They say that identifying these patterns could be the key to unlocking more effective treatment for those hit hardest by the condition.

The study, published in Lancet Regional Health, was led by academics from the University of Southampton, University Hospital Southampton and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

Experts were working with SHARP (Severe Heterogeneous Asthma Research collaboration: Patient centred), a European Respiratory Society (ERS) Clinical Research Collaboration.

It provides the first detailed description of how long-term health conditions are regularly found together in patients with severe asthma.

Study lead author Dr. Ramesh Kurukulaaratchy is a Professor in Respiratory Medicine and Allergy at the University of Southampton.

He said the results showed that nearly all asthma patients suffered from at least one other major health issue, with most suffering three or more.

"The patterns we found were linked to how well asthma was controlled, how often attacks happened and the treatments needed," added Prof Kurukulaaratchy, who also works as an Honorary Consultant at University Hospital Southampton.

"Better understanding these patterns will help us look beyond asthma alone and improve the care for people living with severe asthma."

The study analyzed data taken from 2,700 patients across 11 European countries.

While asthma affects everyone differently, the researchers identified three distinct profiles that appeared consistently across the patient groups:

High steroid use – patients reported high rates of osteoporosis combined with weight gain caused by steroid treatments Severe allergies – including from eczema alongside hay fever, or rhinitis And sinusitis – patients with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps

People with severe asthma often live with a heavy burden of other conditions but, until now, we didn't fully understand how they were linked. With our results, we can improve the quality of life for millions of people across Europe who currently struggle to keep their severe asthma under control." Dr. Anna Freeman, joint first author, Respiratory Consultant, University Hospital Southampton