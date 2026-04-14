Very high prenatal PFAS exposure increases childhood asthma risk

Children exposed to extreme levels of “forever chemicals” before birth were significantly more likely to develop asthma, offering rare real-world evidence from a highly contaminated community while raising urgent questions about early-life exposure risks. 

hot of a caring mother giving her daughter an asthma pump at home.Study: Prenatal exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and incidence of asthma and wheeze in childhood: A register-based cohort study in Ronneby, Sweden. Image credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock.com

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals”, have been widely studied for their potential effects on human health and development. A recent study in PLOS Medicine reports that very high prenatal PFAS exposure is associated with a higher incidence of childhood asthma.

Rising childhood asthma linked to environmental exposures

Asthma is the single largest contributor to non-infectious childhood illness, with rising prevalence over the last 50 years. Environmental exposures, including air pollutants and infectious agents, have repeatedly been associated with increased asthma risk.

PFAS crosses the placenta, allowing prenatal exposure. Such early-life exposure has been linked to immunosuppression, including a higher risk of childhood infections and a reduced antibody response to vaccination. However, despite its biological plausibility, the association of PFAS exposure with childhood asthma remains inconclusive, with conflicting results from epidemiological studies based on background PFAS exposure.

To help resolve this question, the current study included a very high exposure group, unlike earlier research, which mostly focused on low-exposure populations.

The study included 11,488 children born in Blekinge County, Sweden. Blekinge County includes the town of Ronneby, where about a third of households were exposed to drinking water contaminated with PFAS from aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) for over 30 years.

The PFAS concentration in the polluted water was 10380 ng/L versus 48 ng/L in a second Ronneby water work, and 5 ng/L in a neighboring town. Very high serum PFAS levels were found in approximately 3,400 residents two years after the contamination was discovered.

Water distribution records were used to create a proxy variable for prenatal PFAS exposure, stratified into very high, high, intermediate, and background exposure:

Related Stories

  • Very high exposure: Mother lived at address with contaminated water supply for five or more years preceding delivery
  • High exposure: Mother lived at such an address for at least one of the five years, but not all five years
  • Intermediate exposure: Mother lived in Ronneby, but not within the contaminated supply area
  • Background exposure: Mother did not live in Ronneby

To validate these categories, the authors compared serum PFAS levels in the mothers of children in this cohort with those in another group of women who had lived at addresses within the contaminated water supply range for five years before measurement.

Most of the children in the study had older siblings, non-smoking mothers, and had two Swedish-born parents. The median maternal age at delivery was 30 years. One or both parents had asthma in about 17 % of the children.

Very high exposure is associated with elevated asthma incidence

About 2 % of the children had very high prenatal exposure, compared to 4 % with high and 14 % with intermediate exposure. The remaining children lived outside Ronneby. About 18 % of children had a registry-based wheeze-related outcome (based on diagnoses and prescriptions) during the follow-up period, while 17 % had asthma.

Very high PFAS exposure was linked to a 44 % higher hazard of developing childhood asthma. No other exposure category showed any association, and no association was observed for wheeze, despite biological plausibility. The results were adjusted for maternal smoking and age, the child's sex, parental asthma, and socioeconomic factors, as well as additional factors such as parity and maternal education.

In absolute terms, 26.7 % of very highly exposed children developed asthma, compared to 16.1 % in a matched background exposure group. This difference of over 10 percentage points was repeated after restricting the diagnosis to children with clinically diagnosed asthma aged three years or older, using a stricter “asthma (3+)” definition.

Chemical exposure linked to inflammation and airway sensitivity

Lung development begins early in the prenatal period and is easily disrupted by environmental pollutants. Preclinical studies demonstrate that PFAS can concentrate in lung tissue. They may disrupt immune processes, increase lung inflammation, and alter gene expression profiles. Together, these effects could predispose the lung to hypersensitivity reactions, increasing susceptibility to asthma.

Earlier epidemiological studies have produced mixed evidence, perhaps because they were relatively small, used parental-reported outcomes, and were limited to background PFAS exposure. The current findings may suggest a threshold effect, where associations emerge only at very high exposure levels.

Strengths and limitations

This study covered the full range of PFAS exposure, including an atypical, very high-exposure subset. Detailed longitudinal follow-up information was available, and outcomes were based on clinical diagnoses and prescription records.

The use of residential addresses to determine prenatal exposure is less precise than direct biomarker measurements and could have introduced misclassification bias. It does not distinguish between prenatal versus early childhood exposure, and many highly exposed children continued to live in contaminated areas after birth, making it difficult to isolate prenatal effects. Parental smoking in postnatal life is a possible source of unmeasured confounding.

Extreme PFAS exposure may elevate childhood asthma risk

The study findings suggest that very high PFAS exposure may be associated with an increased risk of childhood asthma. These findings are unlikely to apply to lower levels of prenatal exposure, and may reflect combined prenatal and early-life exposure rather than prenatal exposure alone. Further studies using direct measurements are needed to confirm these results.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2026, April 14). Very high prenatal PFAS exposure increases childhood asthma risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 14, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260414/Very-high-prenatal-PFAS-exposure-increases-childhood-asthma-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Very high prenatal PFAS exposure increases childhood asthma risk". News-Medical. 14 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260414/Very-high-prenatal-PFAS-exposure-increases-childhood-asthma-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Very high prenatal PFAS exposure increases childhood asthma risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260414/Very-high-prenatal-PFAS-exposure-increases-childhood-asthma-risk.aspx. (accessed April 14, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2026. Very high prenatal PFAS exposure increases childhood asthma risk. News-Medical, viewed 14 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260414/Very-high-prenatal-PFAS-exposure-increases-childhood-asthma-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New therapy reprograms immune cells to reduce asthma inflammation
COVID-19 initially reduced asthma attacks but widened socioeconomic disparities, study finds
Study on inhaler overuse highlights urgent need for better objective asthma monitoring
Novel method predicts asthma exacerbations with high degree of accuracy
coVita™ and Allergy Partners team up to improve asthma care in America
High prenatal PFAS exposure linked to increased childhood asthma risk
Bedfont® Scientific Limited is pleased to support a major milestone to improve asthma care
Indoor air quality plays major role in adult asthma symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Digital coaching boosts asthma control and quality of life