Menopause misinformation and dismissive healthcare impact women’s daily lives

Experts have exposed a gap between the surge of menopause information available online and the quality of medical care women receive, suggesting women's symptoms are too often minimised or dismissed by doctors.

A team of anthropologists and psychologists explored the physical and emotional toll of menopause, such as the impact on work and on personal lives, through a series of interviews of 60 women aged 45 to 61 between March and June 2021. They published the findings from the interviews in new book, We Need to Talk About Menopause.

The interviews exposed how women continue to 'needlessly suffer' because they have to sort through misinformation including from influencers, celebrities and so-called experts.

"You would think in an age where humans are developing commercial space flight, self-driving cars, and AI personal assistants who can project movies onto the palm of your hand, we would understand more about menopause, something a little over half of the population is guaranteed to experience in their lives," authors Dr Anne Bowker, Dr Janet Mantler, Dr Emma Bider and Chizorom Ogbuagu say.

Information vacuum

The interviews revealed women's experiences of doctors varied. Some felt they could have an open dialogue and others revealed they were 'shut down', for example being told they were too young for menopause. One woman bled heavily for a year before she says she was taken seriously.

Even the definition of menopause is unclear – some experts regard menopause as a medical condition and others as a natural part of aging. Moreover, there are over 100 recognised symptoms yet some women experience none.

During the interviews 78% of women reported weight gain and redistribution, particularly around the belly area, which is resistant to diet and exercise, and 58% experienced mood disturbances including anxiety, depression, irritability, and unprecedented levels of rage.

Many women reported being blindsided by symptoms they never knew existed. One participant discovered rage was a menopause symptom only after seeing it mentioned in a television commercial.

The cognitive effects can be equally concerning. Women described severe memory problems and brain fog that colleagues mistake for incompetence, leading successful professionals to question their abilities at the peak of their careers.

Online misinformation

Seventy per cent of women turn to the internet as their primary source of menopause information, according to Statistics Canada. The information vacuum has spawned a £14.7 billion global "meno-tech" industry, with influencers, celebrities and telehealth companies offering products ranging from £98 creams to unnecessary blood tests.

"The growth of interest in menopause has also been accompanied by a wave of unsubstantiated information," the authors explain. "Many websites market expensive creams, supplements, and weight-loss schemes that promise to keep women youthful and attractive, with little evidence to support their claims.

"Reliable, accessible information about menopause and perimenopause is still lacking. Despite increased attention to the importance of physician training and the search for menopause specialists, the medical profession as a whole continues to provide limited support in this area."

The workplace impact

The House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee has warned that Britain is "haemorrhaging talent" due to menopause, with 14 million workdays lost each year, according to the Office for National Statistics. Despite this, studies have shown 80 per cent of UK employers have yet to implement proper support measures for menopausal women.

Simple workplace accommodations made a significant difference for some.

"We brought in fans, that's the only thing, I'd say. Fans to cool us down," said Kale, 52. Mila, 51, noted: "I was able to work at different times, I was able to fit in any kind of appointment that I needed to go to; I had a lot of flexibility to deal with it."

"You don't want to feel like you're asking for special consideration, or you know, you don't want to be a high maintenance person, but it's like, but you are high maintenance because your body's going through these ridiculous changes," explained Blue, 53.

The authors emphasise that society must accept there is no 'right way' to navigate this normal life transition, and that open conversation is fundamental to combating stigma and ensuring approaches remain inclusive and respectful.

"I think it's worth reinforcing that we need to talk about this more openly. Because it does come as a big surprise. And I can't tell you how many of my friends including me have said 'Why didn't anybody warn me about this?'" – Bronwyn (58)