New digital platform treats insomnia and anxiety in seniors

Cognitive behavioral therapies for insomnia (CBT-I) are increasingly being delivered online in order to improve accessibility. However, although insomnia and anxiety frequently occur together in older adults, few interventions address both conditions simultaneously. A new digital platform developed by researchers at the Centre de recherche de l'Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal (CRIUGM), in collaboration with Concordia University, Université Laval and the Université de Montréal, aims to fill that gap.

The results of a clinical trial, published in the journal Age and Ageing, highlight the feasibility and effectiveness of the program, with promising applications for improving mental health and sleep among older adults.

An accessible program designed for seniors

The research team conducted a randomized controlled trial involving 80 adults aged 65 and older who were experiencing insomnia. The eCBT+ program consists of a seven-week intervention featuring one 30-minute interactive video module per week.

Insomnia and anxiety are very common among older adults. Although cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is the first-line treatment for insomnia, access remains very limited because of the availability of trained professionals and the high cost of treatment." Dr. Thien Thanh Dang-Vu, neurologist, laboratory director at CRIUGM and professor in Concordia University's Department of Health, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology

Accessible on computer, tablet or smartphone, this platform is the first of its kind available in French. It was specifically designed for older users, with adjustable features such as text size and contrast settings, as well as scenarios that reflect their everyday experiences.

Significant clinical results

The research team conducted a randomized controlled trial with 80 adults over the age of 65 suffering from insomnia. The study aimed to assess the usability, acceptability and preliminary efficacy of the eTCC+ program compared to a waitlist control group.

In terms of usability, participants rated the platform as user-friendly and intuitive, achieving a usability score of nearly 70 per cent. Acceptance of the platform was driven primarily by its ease of use and the perceived usefulness of the program.

"From a clinical perspective, the intervention proved highly effective. Participants who completed the eCBT+ program experienced significant improvements in sleep efficiency and reductions in symptoms of both insomnia and anxiety compared with the control group," says Mathilde Reyt, the study's first author and a postdoctoral researcher at CRIUGM and Concordia University.

"Our findings show that web-based tools offer a promising and clinically relevant approach to promoting sleep and mental health among older adults. This combined digital CBT program represents an important step toward making these treatments more accessible to everyone," concludes Dr. Dang-Vu.

The research team plans to expand its sample size to confirm the program's long-term effects, with particular attention to potential benefits for cognitive function and daytime quality of life among older adults.