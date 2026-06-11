Prospective study compares three robotic platforms for colon resection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Zhejiang UniversityJun 11 2026

Objective

Since the introduction of the Da Vinci® robotic system, robot-assisted colon resection has gained popularity because of its the potential technical advantages. Recently, two new CE-marked platforms have become available in Europe: Hugo RAS and Versius®. We present the first prospective case series comparing these three robotic systems.

Methods

This exploratory, prospective study enrolled 45 consecutive adult patients undergoing robotic colon resection between February and December 2024, as part of the COMPAR trial. Two experienced colorectal surgeons performed all procedures across two surgical units. Each robotic platform was used in 15 cases. The primary outcomes were conversion to laparoscopy or open surgery and intra-operative complications. The secondary outcomes included post-operative recovery, oncological results, and platform-specific technical parameters.

Results

The mean age was 66.8 years and 68.9% of patients underwent surgery for colon cancer. No conversions occurred in the Da Vinci group, whereas 2 and 3 conversions to laparoscopy were recorded with Hugo™ RAS and Versius®, respectively. One intra-operative instrument malfunction occurred with Hugo™ RAS, and one surgical complication was reported in each group. No significant differences emerged in post-operative recovery or oncological outcomes. Versius® cases required more frequent use of laparoscopic energy devices (p < 0.001). Hugo™ RAS was associated with a longer total operating room time (p = 0.022) and longer incision length (p = 0.005).

Conclusion

Robotic colorectal surgery with all three platforms is feasible when performed by expert surgeons. While early outcomes are encouraging, larger comparative trials are needed to confirm differences in recovery and oncological efficacy.

Source:

Zhejiang University

Journal reference:

Pedrazzani, C., et al. (2025). Comparison of outcomes in robot-assisted colon cancer surgery using da Vinci Xi, HugoTM RAS, and Versius®: The COMPAR-CRC multiplatform study. Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Robotic Surgery. DOI: 10.1016/j.lers.2025.10.001. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468900925000684?via%3Dihub

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies key protein driving colon cancer drug resistance
Brain-targeted estrogen reduces breast cancer treatment side effects
Popular supplement creatine supercharges critical immune cells fighting cancer
Simple probiotic may treat acid reflux and prevent cancer
Radiology AI systems flag breast cancer signs six years before diagnosis
Cellular map of healthy pancreas reveals origins of deadly tumors
Researchers challenge the traditional understanding of how histone deacetylase inhibitors function
Study identifies new therapeutic candidate for KRAS-driven pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood protein signature can predict lung cancer risk before diagnosis