Written exposure therapy serves as scalable treatment for PTSD

JMIR Publications today released an article on a brief, scalable intervention for post-traumatic stress disorder in its News and Perspectives section. Authored by JMIR correspondent Candice Marie Sage, PhD, "Written Exposure Therapy as Transformative, Scalable Care for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder" reports how Written Exposure Therapy (WET) can bridge the gap in accessing effective PTSD treatment.

Scalable PTSD treatment

WET, an intervention in which patients write the story of their traumatic experience across five structured, therapist-facilitated sessions, has shown clinically significant reductions in PTSD symptoms and is comparable in effectiveness to more intensive treatments like cognitive processing therapy and prolonged exposure therapy. Sage interviews Stefanie T. LoSavio, PhD, ABPP, Director of Research & Innovation of the STRONG STAR Training Initiative, who emphasizes that WET's reduced therapist interaction and brevity are key innovations in the field of trauma therapies.

According to LoSavio, the narrative writing process allows WET to work effectively with less therapist interaction. By repeatedly writing about the details of the traumatic event and its impact, patients confront the memory rather than avoiding it.

"Patients have an opportunity to recall the full details of the trauma, including what happened and what they were thinking and feeling at the time," LoSavio explains. This helps patients make sense of the experience, lessening distress, fostering a sense of control over their memories, and reconsidering unhelpful interpretations like assuming the trauma was their fault.

Digital delivery for underserved populations

Because it is brief and capable of being delivered securely via telehealth, WET has immense potential for broader implementation. "Technology as a scaling tool can further foster health equity by reaching the kinds of populations often excluded from traditional trauma therapy due to cost or specialist bottlenecks," writes Sage. WET is already being decentralized and integrated into non-specialty settings, like primary care clinics, addiction programs, and veterans' telehealth systems, making it a highly accessible and scalable public health intervention capable of fostering health equity.