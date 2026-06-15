Global study links rising obesity to premature heart disease deaths

Researchers are warning that obesity is reshaping the global cardiovascular disease crisis, as trend data covering 204 countries reveal that heart disease now peaks in people aged 50-54 rather than the elderly and increasingly in South Asia, where rates have grown more than three times faster than global averages, according to a study being presented Monday at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.



The data project more than 1.37 million premature cardiovascular deaths attributed to obesity every year by 2050. The study is the first to analyze a country-by-country, age-stratified map of impact, and an evidence-based projection of deaths by 2050 based on the current trajectory.



Obesity is a metabolic disease that rewires how the body handles sugar, fat and inflammation and silently damages metabolism over years. Once a rarity in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and other low sociodemographic index (SDI) countries, a patient in their 30s or 40s presenting with heart attacks is now a recognizable clinical phenotype, according to study authors Hardik Dineshbhai Desai, M.B.B.S, of the AB Plus Multispecialty Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, Digantkumar Patel, M.D., of Springfield Clinic in Springfield, Ill., and Mounika Kotte, M.D., of Prime South GME Consortium in Harlingen, Texas.



The researchers conducted a comprehensive observational, secondary-data benchmarking analysis using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 study and incorporating mortality registries, hospital records, surveys and surveillance systems from 204 countries and territories. The GBD is considered the world's most comprehensive standardized epidemiological dataset in the world, maintained by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).



The study analyzed adults aged 30–69 years, the World Health Organization's definition of premature mortality, over the period 1990–2023. The exposure of interest was high body mass index (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m²). The outcomes were premature cardiovascular deaths, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and years of life lost (YLLs). Population attributable fractions were calculated using exposure distributions, relative risks and the theoretical minimum risk exposure level. Trends were quantified using the estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) derived from log-linear regression, stratified by age band, sex, country, GBD super-region and SDI quintile. Projections to 2050 were generated by extrapolating the fitted regression model.



Globally, EAPCs increased 1.999% per year for deaths, and YLLs increased 2.086% annually. The fastest regional increases were in South Asia (7.35%), low-SDI countries (5.55%), low-middle-SDI countries (4.69%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (4.61%). Changes in high-income countries were flat (0.09% increase), and Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia showed a 0.68% decline. The age band with the steepest acceleration was 50–54 years.



Worldwide projections for 2050 were 1,374,962 premature deaths, 52,610,684 DALYs, and 47,828,026 YLLs attributable to high BMI in adults aged 30–69.



The human toll carries an economic one. The World Obesity Federation has projected that the global economic impact of obesity will reach $4.32 trillion per year by 2035 - roughly 3% of global GDP, comparable to the hit the world economy took from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That cost falls hardest on the same low- and middle-income countries where this study finds the cardiovascular burden rising fastest.



Obesity is largely preventable and manageable, with responsibility shared among individuals, healthcare providers and policymakers. Evidence-based prevention spans diet and caloric balance, physical activity, sleep quality and the broader food and urban environment.



"This is a wake-up call to the world. Obesity-driven cardiovascular disease is no longer a 'rich-world' problem, but it was never going to stay contained to any one region either. Non-communicable diseases don't cross borders the way an infection does, yet their burden still travels between nations through trade, productivity and the movement of people, so no country, however advanced its health system, is insulated from a crisis rising elsewhere," Desai said. "That is precisely why this is a shared challenge that calls for a shared response. The causes are multifactorial and so is the solution, but prevention is far cheaper than treatment and cure. History shows that when nations with deep scientific and public-health leadership, the United States foremost among them, choose to set the agenda, the whole world moves with them. That same leadership, turned toward a collaborative global obesity agenda, could bend this curve for every economy, including their own. Our 2050 projections are not a forecast; they are essentially an invoice."