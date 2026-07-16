AI-based nursing interventions can improve care of people living with chronic illnesses

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JMIR PublicationsJul 16 2026Reviewed

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping nurses better predict health problems before they become emergencies, according to a new review of existing research published in JMIR Nursing. The study found that AI-based nursing interventions can improve the care of people living with chronic illnesses by identifying patients at greater risk of complications, reducing unplanned hospital visits, and potentially lowering health care costs.

The review, "Effectiveness of Artificial Intelligence–Based Nursing Interventions for Chronic Illness Care: Umbrella Review," published by JMIR Publications, examined the evidence from eight high-quality systematic reviews. 

Lead author Jee Young Joo and colleagues found consistent evidence that AI can support nurses in making more informed, proactive decisions, particularly when caring for people with long-term conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

Rather than replacing nurses, the findings suggest AI can serve as a clinical decision support tool by analyzing large amounts of patient information to identify warning signs that might otherwise be missed. Across the studies reviewed, machine learning was the most commonly used form of AI.

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However, the authors note that there is not yet enough evidence to determine whether AI-based nursing interventions improve patients' psychological or emotional well-being, highlighting an important gap for future research.

As health care systems face growing numbers of people living with chronic diseases, AI has the potential to become an important part of routine nursing practice. These findings provide guidance for health care leaders and educators looking to integrate AI into nursing care and training.

Source:

JMIR Publications

Journal reference:

Joo, J. Y., et al. (2026) Effectiveness of Artificial Intelligence-Based Nursing Interventions for Chronic Illness Care: Umbrella Review. JMIR Nursing. DOI: 10.2196/97905. https://nursing.jmir.org/2026/1/e97905

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

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