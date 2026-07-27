Novogene Europe expands single-cell sequencing capability at Cambridge Omics Centre

Novogene Europe, a multiomics research services partner, today announced that it has expanded its single-cell RNA sequencing capability at its Cambridge Omics Centre. This expansion brings single-cell sequencing workflows built around the 10x Genomics Chromium platform closer to academic, biotech and biopharma researchers in the UK. The service builds on Novogene Europe's established single-cell expertise, including existing capability in Germany, and combines specialist project support, sequencing infrastructure and bioinformatics analysis to help researchers generate deeper biological insight from complex samples and meet growing demand for accessible single-cell transcriptomics.

This announcement follows the launch of Novogene Europe's Untargeted Metabolomics Service at its Cambridge Omics Centre. It marks the next step in a broader phase of capability expansion at the site. It further strengthens the Cambridge Omics Centre as a UK hub for advanced multiomics services and reflects Novogene Europe's continued investment in local scientific capability and customer support.

Novogene Europe's Cambridge service initially focuses on 3′ gene expression using cells or nuclei, supported by GEM-X chemistry, high-throughput Illumina sequencing and Novogene Europe's bioinformatics expertise. The service includes sample processing, quality control, library preparation, sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatics analysis, supporting research across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, stem cell biology, developmental biology and translational research, as well as biomarker and drug discovery.

By profiling gene expression at single-cell or single-nucleus resolution, researchers can explore cellular heterogeneity, identify rare populations and investigate how different cell types and states contribute to biological function. Beyond the new Cambridge capability, Novogene Europe's wider portfolio includes 5′ gene expression and single-cell immune profiling with T- and B-cell receptor sequencing.

Announced during Novogene's 15th anniversary year, the launch reflects Novogene Europe's continued development as a multiomics research services partner, building on the regional capability expansion started with untargeted metabolomics and drawing on Novogene's wider global scale and technical expertise.

"Single-cell sequencing is helping researchers study complex biological systems with a level of detail that is difficult to achieve using bulk approaches alone," said Tingting Zhou, VP of Novogene Europe. "By expanding access to single-cell sequencing workflows through our Cambridge Omics Centre, we are strengthening local support for UK researchers working across areas such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience, developmental biology and translational research."

This launch builds on Novogene Europe's established single-cell expertise and marks the next step in developing the Cambridge Omics Centre as a hub for advanced multiomics services. As Novogene marks its 15th anniversary year, we are pleased to continue expanding the scientific capabilities and bioinformatics support available to researchers across Europe."