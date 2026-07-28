Novel interventional approach successfully treats rare hepatic myelopathy

Hepatic myelopathy (HM) is a rare neurological complication of decompensated chronic liver disease that profoundly impairs quality of life. Liver transplantation is the only curative treatment. However, this case report describes a patient with cirrhosis and post-TIPS HM in whom progressive severe spastic paraparesis markedly improved following embolization of a previously unrecognized paraspinal vein shunt (PVS), suggesting a novel interventional approach for HM.

Introduction

Hepatic myelopathy, also known as portosystemic shunt myelopathy, is a rare neurological complication of chronic liver disease, characterized by progressive spastic paraparesis of the lower limbs without significant sensory impairment. Its pathogenesis remains poorly understood. Apart from early liver transplantation, HM is considered incurable. Accumulating evidence links HM to spontaneous or iatrogenic portosystemic shunting, but the specific shunt responsible remains unclear. This case report highlights the potential role of a paraspinal vein shunt in HM pathogenesis.

Case presentation

A 42-year-old man with alcoholic and hepatitis B-related cirrhosis presented with progressive lower limb weakness and recurrent hepatic encephalopathy (HE). Four years earlier, he had undergone TIPS placement for recurrent variceal bleeding (PPG reduced from 25 to 9 mmHg). Four years post-TIPS, he developed progressive spastic paraplegia, unable to ambulate independently, with preserved sensory and sphincter function. He had sustained alcohol abstinence for four years.

Laboratory findings: pancytopenia, hypoalbuminaemia, hyperbilirubinaemia, INR 1.4, hyperammonaemia (122 mcg/dL). Vitamin B12, ceruloplasmin, and 24-hour urinary copper were normal, excluding Wilson disease and B12 deficiency. Cranial MRI showed metabolic encephalopathy changes; spinal MRI showed only degenerative changes without cord compression or intrinsic abnormalities. Abdominal imaging confirmed patent TIPS and multiple collaterals, notably a 1.18-cm gastro-renal shunt (GRS).

Lactulose and rifaximin normalized ammonia but did not improve gait. A diagnosis of HM was established. Attempted GRS embolization for recurrent HE incidentally identified a PVS connecting the left renal vein to the paraspinal vein and ascending lumbar vein. GRS embolization alone (residual PPG 10 mmHg) produced no gait improvement. The PVS was then embolized (PPG remained 10 mmHg). Post-embolization angiography showed significant reduction in venous varicosities.

Outcome: At 1 month, lower limb strength improved. At 2, 3, 6, and 12 months, sustained recovery was observed. The patient now walks independently 3–4 miles daily. MRC grades improved from 0–1 (flaccid paralysis) to 4–5; MAS spasticity from 3–4 to 1+; FAC from 0 (non-ambulatory) to 5 (independent ambulation on all surfaces).

Discussion

HM is associated with portosystemic shunting, allowing toxins to bypass hepatic metabolism. Liver transplantation is the only curative option by restoring hepatic function. Interventional radiology offers alternatives: previous reports showed HM improvement after inferior mesenteric vein shunt embolization or paraumbilical vein embolization, presumably by reducing toxin delivery and portal hypertension.

In this case, GRS embolization alone failed to improve gait, whereas PVS embolization led to substantial recovery. This suggests the GRS may not be the sole feeder to the PVS, and that venous hypertension-not toxicity-may be the predominant pathogenic mechanism. PVS embolization likely relieved mechanical compression of the spinal cord by the varicose paraspinal vein, providing empirical support for this hypothesis. The PVS may represent a critical final common pathway in HM pathogenesis.

Limitations: This is a single-case report, limiting generalisability. The outcome may reflect patient-specific factors. Ongoing prospective studies are needed to validate these findings and assess long-term durability.

Conclusions

embolization of the PVS may interrupt the pathway through which venous compression mediates spinal cord injury. These findings offer novel insights into HM pathogenesis and suggest a promising interventional alternative for patients who are not candidates for liver transplantation.