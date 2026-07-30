Carbohydrate foods needing clearer nutrition guidance

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source

Consumers and expert-derived nutrition ratings often disagree on the healthfulness of everyday carbohydrate-rich foods, and a new belief-mapping method identifies where clearer research and public health messaging could make the biggest difference.

Healthy nutrition. Selection of gluten free products on wooden backgroundStudy: Educational Gaps and Communication Priorities for the Healthfulness of Carbohydrate Foods. Image credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association identified substantial gaps between consumer perceptions of the healthfulness of commonly consumed carbohydrate-rich foods and expert-derived healthfulness ratings. These gaps were then combined with expert uncertainty and food consumption patterns to identify several foods that should be prioritized for future nutrition education and research.

Conflicting nutrition advice and carbohydrate confusion

A healthy diet is among the strongest strategies to prevent and mitigate the health and economic costs of chronic disease. However, consumers do not always agree with expert perceptions about the healthfulness of diets, foods, and nutrients.

Nutrition experts also do not always agree on the healthfulness of specific foods, and the complexity of the science can make it difficult to communicate clear, consistent dietary advice. The authors note that appropriately communicating areas of expert agreement, disagreement, and uncertainty may help build public trust and support informed decision-making.

Conflicting messages about carbohydrate-rich foods can make it difficult for people to make informed dietary choices, undermine shared understanding, and complicate nutrition policy.

Prior research has been mostly fragmented and does not prioritize this, focusing on individual foods or food groups, measuring only consumer or expert assessments of nutritional value and healthfulness, or evaluating food risks such as bacterial or chemical contamination.

Three measures identify foods needing attention

The current study seeks to address this gap through a unique quantitative belief-mapping approach to assess three parameters in a pilot analysis of 20 commonly consumed carbohydrate-containing foods: Differences between consumers and experts in perception of the healthfulness of foods, expert uncertainties or disagreements, and consumption patterns for 20 common carbohydrate foods. 

Consumer perceptions of food healthfulness were compared with expert-derived healthfulness ratings based on a harmonized meta-nutrition profiling system. Foods were ranked for overall, negative, and positive misperception. This was followed by assigning an alignment grading from A to D, using a school grading scale.

Related Stories

Expert health ratings were aggregated and harmonized using the FRESH Food Recommendations for Equitable, Sustainable Health™ platform, which integrates multiple nutrition profiling systems representing codified expert guidance.

Consumers frequently differed from expert health ratings

Misperceptions were present for all 20 foods, with the highest being for honey and the lowest for cola drinks. About 85% of foods scored Cs or Ds, indicating poor alignment.

Honey and potato foods showed opposite biases

The misperception profile also varied between foods, with honey showing mostly positive misperception (consumers considered it healthier than average expert ratings). Conversely, French fries, along with the other surveyed potato-based foods (potato chips and baked potatoes), and air-popped unbuttered popcorn, showed mostly negative misperception (consumers considered these foods less healthy than expert ratings suggest). Even so, both negative and positive misperceptions were observed for all foods.

Several everyday foods showed complex misconceptions

The largest overall misperception was for honey oat cereal, 100% fruit juice, whole wheat bread, buttered popcorn, and corn tortilla. Complex misperception (comprising both negative and positive) was most pronounced for these foods as well. This highlights the need for better explanations to counter both positive and negative misperception.

Nutrition rating systems disagreed on many foods

In contrast, expert uncertainty was present for 75% of the foods. While microwave butter-flavored popcorn showed high disagreement, apples were consistently perceived by experts as healthy. However, unlike consumers, expert disagreement showed some clustering by food category.

For instance, fruits and vegetables were areas of strong agreement, while grains and snacks were areas of uncertainty. Overall, this suggests that expert advice varied considerably for these common carbohydrate foods outside the fruit and vegetable category.

Consumers more often underestimated food healthfulness

Consumers were more likely to perceive foods as less healthy than the experts, with the average negative misperception being 2.3-fold greater than the average positive misperception. This indicates that for carbohydrate foods, consumers were largely misaligned with the expert-derived reference ratings used in the study and tended towards the negative.

Four widely eaten foods emerged as priorities

The three-pronged approach identified the priority foods as white rice, white bread, corn tortilla, and fruit juice with vitamin C, based on the combined criteria of consumer misalignment, expert uncertainty, and high U.S. consumption.

Limitations

This study focused on only 20 carbohydrate foods in a pilot analysis using a U.S. convenience sample. The harmonization of different expert rating systems across five nutrition profiling systems might have blurred positive and negative signals within individual scales. The reported limitations of the meta-analysis also apply, and the authors note that the findings are also influenced by the analytical choices made and the belief-elicitation methods used.

Targeted messaging may narrow nutrition knowledge gaps

The researchers developed and used a unique method to identify food education gaps by priority, based on discordance in consumer versus expert perceptions and between experts themselves.

Notably, the authors point out the discordance with earlier reports that concluded non-concerning levels of misalignment with expert ratings. These findings suggest that more targeted, food-specific messaging that accounts for the direction of misperception may be warranted.

Expert uncertainty would require intensive scientific efforts to arrive at an evidence-based consensus founded on standardized, systematically mapped results.

A belief-mapping approach may help identify foods that should be prioritized for nutrition research and public health communication. The authors suggest the extended use of this tool to study other foods in other population samples for other aspects of healthfulness. This could “support the design of more effective nutrition communication, labeling, and policy interventions.”

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2026, July 30). Carbohydrate foods needing clearer nutrition guidance. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 30, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260730/Carbohydrate-foods-needing-clearer-nutrition-guidance.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Carbohydrate foods needing clearer nutrition guidance". News-Medical. 30 July 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260730/Carbohydrate-foods-needing-clearer-nutrition-guidance.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Carbohydrate foods needing clearer nutrition guidance". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260730/Carbohydrate-foods-needing-clearer-nutrition-guidance.aspx. (accessed July 30, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2026. Carbohydrate foods needing clearer nutrition guidance. News-Medical, viewed 30 July 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260730/Carbohydrate-foods-needing-clearer-nutrition-guidance.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Nutrition education improves diet quality in university students
American Society for Nutrition and The Obesity Society launch strategic collaboration to advance health
ASN announces upcoming locations for flagship annual meeting NUTRITION
New trial helps reshape the future of recovery research for critically ill patients
Vitamin deficiencies may contribute to chronic fatigue and low motivation
Study provides evidence-based reassurance that baby-led weaning supports normal infant weight gain
European project explores how gut microbiome, dietary and lifestyle factors interact with mental health
Early protein and calorie supplements lead to fewer high-risk newborns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nutrition and body image program improves recovery for women with substance use disorders