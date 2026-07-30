NYU Langone and Dana Farber co-develop new oncology platform to improve cancer care

NYU Langone Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have formed a strategic collaboration to co-develop Solavia Decision Suite, a next-generation oncology support platform designed to improve cancer care for patients and clinicians alike. The collaboration brings together two leading institutions in cancer care and research to build a modern oncology decision tool that supports precise, evidence-based, and standardized care delivery at scale.

Solavia launched internally at NYU Langone on June 30 and is now commercially available. The application combines the platform development credentials of NYU Langone's information technology capabilities with Dana-Farber's track record and clinical expertise in oncology pathways. Solavia reflects NYU Langone's and Dana-Farber's shared high standards for clinical excellence, reflecting real-world workflows, evolving oncology evidence, and the needs of multidisciplinary cancer care teams. By first implementing and refining Solavia within its own health system, NYU Langone is helping ensure the platform is both practical and effective in real-world care delivery, with plans to expand adoption to additional organizations. The initiative reinforces both institutions' positions as leaders in defining best practices in cancer care.

Solavia represents an important opportunity to deploy the next generation of oncology decision support for clinicians and patients. By co-developing this platform with Dana-Farber, we are translating clinical expertise into a scalable strategic capability that can improve consistency in care and accelerate the adoption of the latest evidence in oncology practice." Nader Mherabi, executive vice president, vice dean, and chief digital and information officer, NYU Langone

Embedded directly in the electronic health record, Solavia provides physicians with seamless access to the latest evidence, biomarkers, guidelines, and therapeutic options so they can continue to provide top-quality patient care and conduct impactful research in a fast-changing oncology landscape. Solavia is expected to strengthen care standardization, reduce unnecessary variation in care delivery, and improve the way care pathways are managed.

"As oncologists, we know that cancer therapy evolves quickly, and keeping clinicians current on the latest evidence relevant to each patient can save time and support the best possible care," said John P. Leonard, MD, division chief of hematology and medical oncology and chief clinical officer at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "Solavia is an exciting step toward making that expertise more accessible in real time and helping care teams navigate complex treatment decisions."

The collaboration also supports NYU Langone's and Dana-Farber's broader goals in precision medicine and digital innovation, two critical aspects of the learning health system model.

By co-developing Solavia, the institution is building internal capabilities in product governance, pathway digitization, implementation science, and clinical transformation that can benefit oncology and potentially other service lines in the future.

The initiative is grounded in a shared mission to improve health through the delivery of a precise care plan. Any future proceeds associated with broader platform licensing will be reinvested in improvements to Solavia, with the aim of advancing care across the oncology community.

"Solavia is designed with clinicians in mind and patients at the center," said David Jackman, MD, medical director of clinical pathways and new business initiatives at Dana-Farber. "The platform is intended to support care teams with evidence-based, context-aware guidance that helps make cancer treatment more personalized, coordinated, and consistent."

Solavia reflects a broader strategic vision at both institutions: moving from being a user of digital tools to helping build the future of oncology care. Through this collaboration, NYU Langone and Dana-Farber are extending their reach across the oncology community and helping shape the digital infrastructure through which cancer care is delivered, measured, and improved.

Commercialization of Solavia Decision Suite will be led by NYU Langone's Technology Opportunities and Ventures, which will serve as the primary point of contact for health systems and organizations interested in learning more about the platform and potential adoption opportunities.