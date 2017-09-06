New treatment protects nonhuman primates against Lassa fever eight days after infection

September 6, 2017

A collaborative team of scientists, led by a group at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, have successfully protected nonhuman primates against one of the most deadly viruses in the world, Lassa fever, eight days after they became infected. The findings are now available in Nature Medicine.

The virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments, infects hundreds of thousands of people every year and is estimated to kill approximately 34 percent of those infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, military and science experts say that the virus could be used as a biological terror weapon.

Related Stories

"In this study, we tested a combination of three monoclonal antibodies by giving them to nonhuman primates beginning up to eight days following exposure to a lethal amount of Lassa virus," said UTMB's Thomas Geisbert, a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. "We found that the treatments were well-tolerated and provided 100 percent protection from Lassa fever. Without treatment, the animals show evidence of the virus in their bodies by day four after exposure."

Monoclonal antibodies are widely used for treating cancers and autoimmune diseases and more than 45 different types are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.

"The fact that the treatment was able to rescue 100 percent of the animals more than a week after infection with Lassa virus suggests that this therapy may benefit patients with Lassa fever in West Africa, who often arrive at the clinic at a late stage of disease," said Robert Garry, a professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at Tulane. "We are accelerating further development so that this promising treatment can be introduced into clinics in West Africa and deployed as a deterrent against the use of Lassa virus as a bioweapon."

Recently, travelers on commercial airlines have imported Lassa fever into Europe and the U.S., highlighting the potential for spread of the disease. The disease is classified as a Category A pathogen - an organism that poses the highest risk to national security and public health - by several U.S. government agencies because of the concern for deliberate misuse.

Source:

https://www.utmb.edu/newsroom/article11662.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study offers new, quicker way to test for Zika virus
NIH grant for CWRU professors could enable new directions for cancer immunotherapies
Study finds virus that causes mononucleosis could raise risk of multiple sclerosis
Sanford Health launches solid tumor oncolytic virus clinical trial
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
Hepatitis A outbreak among population of San Diego
Zika virus may one day be effective treatment for deadly brain cancer
Viral RNAs make use of cell's transportation system, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Oropouche virus could cause serious public health problem in Brazil, researcher warns