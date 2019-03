Bedfont, who has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath and gas analysis monitors since 1976, has been named Best Breath & Gas Monitoring Instruments Manufacturer 2019 in the Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Biotechnology Awards.

The awards, now in their 3rd year, aim to highlight those responsible for the “life-changing innovations and developments” in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, comments: