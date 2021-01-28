Researchers identify a gene variant linked to cerebral small vessel disease and stroke

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden believe they have identified a gene variant that can cause cerebral small vessel disease and stroke. The study is published in Neurology Genetics.

The patients we have studied are from the same extended family, and several of them have been diagnosed with cerebral small vessel disease and suffered strokes. After tissue examination and using genetic sequencing methods, we found that they were carriers of a new gene variant that could be connected to their diagnoses."

Andreea Ilinca, Researcher, Lund University and Neurologist, Skåne University Hospital

Related Stories

Stroke is either caused by a blood clot that leads to a lack of oxygen in the brain, or a hemorrhage in the brain. High blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and lifestyle factors such as smoking are known risk factors for stroke. However, an increasing amount of research is indicating that genetic factors also play a major role.

Therefore, the Lund researchers have studied an extended family, the majority of whom live in southern Sweden, where eight out of 15 people developed cerebral small vessel disease. The disease is characterized by ischemic stroke (cerebral infarction caused by blood clots) and cerebral hemorrhage, as well as mild cognitive impairment, autonomic nervous system dysfunctions and coordination difficulties.

When examining tissue from those that had experienced symptoms, the researchers could see microscopic changes in the blood vessels of the brain and in small skin vessels.

Using modern genetic analysis methods, they were also able to establish that they had found a new variant in the MAP3K6 gene, that they believe may be related to the disease. MAP3K6 is a gene that, among other things, affects the function of a protein that helps the brain's blood vessels to react correctly to damage, such as a low oxygen supply to the brain.

"By identifying genetic variants that are associated with disease in the vessels of the brain and early stroke, we can better understand what could prevent these harmful processes. Future studies that can give us more knowledge about the molecular disease mechanism can lead to new treatments", concludes Andreea Ilinca.

Source:

Lund University

Journal reference:

Ilinca, A., et al. (2021) MAP3K6 Mutations in a Neurovascular Disease Causing Stroke, Cognitive Impairment, and Tremor. Neurology Genetics. doi.org/10.1212/NXG.0000000000000548.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Robotic device powered by patients’ own brains helps improve stroke rehabilitation
Fried-food intake can increase risk of heart disease, stroke
Researchers define tumor invasion machinery orchestrated by a master cancer gene
New data shows that mINDY gene is involved in blood pressure regulation
Using gene therapy to mimic the effects of physical exercise
LSU Health receives $2.5 million grant to reduce stroke risk for obese women taking birth control pills
New deep-learning framework predicts gene regulation at single-cell level
Making one small change to lifestyle could help UK adults to reduce stroke risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A common genetic variant identified as risk factor for stroke