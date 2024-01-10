Nasal drops with IgA antibodies may protect against COVID-19 and future variants

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 10 2024Karolinska Institutet

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have shown that nasal drops with IgA antibodies can protect mice from SARS-CoV-2 infection. The results imply a new way to protect individuals at high risk from different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and possibly other infections. The study is published in PNAS.

Different types of antibodies have different functions in the body. IgA antibodies are part of the so-called adaptive immune system and reside naturally in the mucosal membranes of the airways. Absence or low levels of mucosal IgA is known to be associated with an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections.

The current COVID-19 vaccines mainly stimulate an IgG antibody response in the body, and earlier studies have shown that their ability to protect against infection with the new Omicron variants of the virus is limited.

To overcome this, the group led by professor Qiang Pan-Hammarström at Karolinska Institutet used genetic engineering to create IgA antibodies that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in a similar way to the IgG antibodies.

Neutralized the virus effectively

Mice infected with the Omicron variant received the IgA antibody treatment through nasal administration. The nasal drops significantly diminished the virus load in the trachea and lungs of the infected mice. The IgA antibodies were shown to bind stronger to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and were more effective in neutralizing the virus compared to the original IgG antibodies.

The results show that these genetically engineered antibodies can strengthen the protection against new virus variants, but they are not intended to replace current vaccines."

Harold Marcotte, associate professor at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Karolinska Institutet, and first author of the paper

"Traditional vaccines elicit an active immune response from the body, whereas this is a passive immunization strategy," he continues. "An active immunization approach that induces a mucosal immune response would be ideal, but hopefully our approach is suitable for protecting the most vulnerable individuals, like the elderly or immunocompromised persons."

Promising strategy for other infections

There are also hopes that the method can be used to neutralize other current and emerging variants of the virus.

Related Stories

"We believe that this will be a very promising strategy, not only for COVID-19 and the new variants, but also for other infectious diseases, including influenza and other respiratory infections and gastric mucosal infections such as Helicobacter pylori, where there is no vaccine available at the moment", says Qiang Pan-Hammarström, professor at the same department and last author of the paper.

The study was conducted within the European research consortium ATAC and through a collaborative effort between Sweden and China including Linköping University, Peking University, Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, Fudan University, Peking Union Medical College, Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Kunming Institute of Zoology.

It was funded by EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, a joint VR-NCSF funding, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and the Swiss National Science Foundation grant BRIDGE. Some of the authors are listed as inventors of patents regarding antibody treatment.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Marcotte, H., et al. (2024) Conversion of monoclonal IgG to dimeric and secretory IgA restores neutralizing ability and prevents infection of Omicron lineages. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2315354120.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 significantly raises risk of severe complications in pregnant women
Genetic keys to COVID-19 vaccine response unlocked
Are people with HIV at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes?
Do hospitalized COVID-19 patients have long-term cognitive, psychiatric, or neurological complications?
COVID-19's unseen impact: study reveals surge in home deaths across 32 countries
Hospitalization and mortality risks from COVID-19 by age during SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants’ predominance
Is it time to rethink COVID-19 boosters? New study dives into variant-specific vaccines
New study shows XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces hospitalizations and ICU admissions in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study reveals Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster safer for seniors against stroke risk compared to other vaccines