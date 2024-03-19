Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Revolutionizes Nanoparticle Analysis, Enabling Characterization Down To 40 nm With Launch of CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer

Instrument breaks the boundaries of EV detection, providing access to new data points.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

INDIANAPOLIS – (March 19, 2024) – Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation and a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), continues to lead the way with first-to-market concepts with the launch of the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer – the first purpose-built nanoscale flow cytometer for research use only that enables detection to at least 40 nm,* enabling 30-50% more data creation compared to current marketplace offerings.

With unrivaled sensitivity to detect, count, and characterize nanoparticles using a single analytical instrument, the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer offers simultaneous multiparameter detection powered by six fluorescent detection channels and five side scatter channels.

It provides global laboratories with a first-of-its kind solution that lowers the limit of detection and increases resolution to characterize lower abundance targets in heterogeneous extracellular vesicle (EV) populations between 1 μm and 40 nm (polystyrene when triggering on violet side scatter).

“The CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer shatters the previous limits of detection capabilities, arming researchers with data they previously would have never been able to access,” said Product Manager Matthew Goff. “This can open new doors for researchers and enable breakthrough discoveries in our battle against a myriad of diseases. Extracellular vesicles can be found everywhere, and now researchers finally have a tool to see what has always been right in front of them. We listened to the needs of our customers to create an analytical crossroads by increasing sensitivity through enhanced fluidics, optics, and electronics.”

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Nanoparticles are introduced in a hydrodynamic focused stream to the optical system composed of lasers and detectors. Emitted signals are collected, digitized, and displayed by the electronics and instrument control software, CytExpert. Multiple automatic on-board cleaning options are offered to control sample-to-sample carryover and maintain a clean sample line.

“We need to go smaller to expand the realms of research, and there are very few instruments built for small particle detection alone,” said Alfonso Blanco, Director of the Flow Cytometry Core Technologies in the University College Dublin. “The CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer offers a gold mine of research discoveries, including the ability to develop complex biomarkers from blood or urine rather than more invasive tissue means, which means less pain for patients, along with richer results.”

The ergonomic design reduces noise, identifies backgrounds, and reduces carryover issues. Consistent instrument performance from extensive automated QC processes ensures consistent and reproducible results every time.

The platform also includes the CytoFLEX, CytoFLEX S, and the CytoFLEX LX flow cytometers, along with the CytoFLEX SRT cell sorter for research, and the DxFLEX flow cytometer for diagnostic use. Learn more about the CytoFLEX nano instrument by clicking here.

* Polystyrene when triggering on violet side scatter. For Research Use Only (RUO), not for use in diagnostic procedures.

