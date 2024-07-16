Early detection of specific microRNAs may help predict preeclampsia in pregnant women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesJul 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Preeclampsia (PE) is a significant contributor to the increase in maternal morbidity and mortality worldwide, with particularly alarming numbers in the United States, where it affects about 2–8% of pregnancies, resulting in premature birth with associated morbidities for their infants as well. A new study by researchers at UCLA Health finds that early detection of specific microRNAs (miRNAs) packaged in vesicles may offer the opportunity to predict preeclampsia in pregnant people before clinical symptoms manifest.

The study, led by Dr. Sherin U. Devaskar, MD, executive chair of the Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, identifies the potential of a specific set of miRNAs within extracellular vesicles (EVs) -; tiny particles that transfer information between cells-;as a noninvasive biomarker for pre-eclampsia.

The study involved a comprehensive analysis of 33 participants, including a control group of seven non-pregnant women and a sub-group of 12 women with healthy pregnancies. The remaining 14 women exhibited clinical symptoms of pre-eclampsia, forming a critical part of the study's focus on early detection and prediction of the condition.

Compared to women with healthy pregnancies, women with pre-eclampsia had miRNAs found within EVs in early pregnancy. Researchers identified 148 miRNAs with differential abundance in pre-eclampsia EVs: 12 in higher amounts and 135 in lower amounts compared to EVs from healthy pregnancies. Specific groups of miRNAs showed clear differences in how many were present in EVs from women with pre-eclampsia.

The EVs taken from the blood of pregnant women with preeclampsia contained a group of microRNAs starting as early as the first to the second trimester of pregnancy. These miRNAs follow a specific pattern throughout pregnancy that changes when pre-eclampsia develops. Some miRNAs originate from the placenta and act as messengers between the placenta and other organs in the body. The authors say this panel of miRNAs has the potential to predict the development of symptoms of preeclampsia, especially late-onset preeclampsia. 

It is critical that we take steps toward early detection and prevention of pre-eclampsia. It continues to be the leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity worldwide, and our findings underscore the potential to address this persistent public health concern."

Dr. Sherin U. Devaskar, MD, executive chair of the Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

The findings suggest a future in which miRNAs within EVs could transform the current monitoring and care of mothers everywhere. They would serve as noninvasive biomarkers for early detection of preeclampsia in pregnancy and significantly enhance the understanding of the condition's pathophysiology.

Other authors: Dr. Ghosh, Ms. Thamotharan, Dr. Fong from the Department of Pediatrics, and Dr. Janzen and Ms. Lei from the Department of Obstetrics.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood-based biomarkers could revolutionize Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment
Proteins in blood may help to predict Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before the onset of motor symptoms
Innovative blood test boosts accuracy of lung cancer screening
White blood cell type identified as important contributor to inflammation in obesity
Study finds microplastics in blood clots, linking them to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes
Early blood pressure control in ambulances shows no clear benefit for stroke patients, study finds
Garlic proves potent in reducing blood sugar and cholesterol, study reveals
Proteins in the blood could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Angiotensin receptor blockers found to lower epilepsy risk, new study reveals