British Sleep Society advocates abolition of the twice-yearly clock changes

The British Sleep Society (BSS) has advocated for the abolition of the twice-yearly clock changes in the UK and the restoration of permanent Standard Time (Greenwich Mean Time or GMT).

The recommendation is based on scientific evidence highlighting the adverse effects of the clock change and Daylight Saving Time (DST) on sleep and circadian health.

The BSS emphasizes that sleep is central to health and well-being and the enforced changes of clock time to Daylight Saving Time can interfere negatively with sleep regulation.

The call is made in a position statement published in the Journal of Sleep Research. It is co-authored by researchers at the Universities of Strathclyde, Surrey, Edinburgh, Warwick and Lincoln, Imperial College London, King’s College London, and Northumbria University.

The BSS is a professional organization dedicated to the study of sleep and its disorders. The Society aims to promote understanding and awareness of sleep health and to support research and education in the field of sleep medicine.

Dr Megan Crawford, of the Strathclyde Centre for Sleep Health, first author of the paper, said: “Discussions around abolishing the twice-yearly clock change keep emerging; alarmingly some want to replace it with Daylight Saving Time all year round.

“Other sleep societies have argued against this and the return to all year-round Standard Time, but there is currently no published UK perspective. The unique location and orientation of our UK landmass needs to be considered because permanent DST would over-disadvantage people west and north of London.”

Co-author Dr Eva Winnebeck, of the University of Surrey, said: “What we often don’t realise is that Daylight Saving Time changes our schedules, moving them forward by one hour while daylight remains the same.

“DST forces us all to get up and go to work or school one hour earlier. In seasons with fewer daylight hours such as now in autumn, it means most of us have to get up and commute in the dark.”

The BSS states that natural daylight in the morning is crucial for maintaining an optimal alignment of our body clocks with day and night, which is essential for optimal sleep and overall health.

Some people even advocate switching to Daylight Saving Time all year around, but we consider this a misguided idea.” Professor Malcolm von Schantz, co-author, Northumbria University

Natural light

“Mornings are the time when our body clocks have the greatest need for light to stay in synch. At our latitudes, there simply is no spare daylight to save during the winter months and given the choice between natural light in the morning and natural light in the afternoon, the scientific evidence favors light in the morning.”

The position statement highlights the potential risks of adopting permanent DST, which include depriving the UK population of essential morning light, particularly during the winter months. This lack of morning light could lead to significant disruptions in sleep patterns and circadian rhythms, with potential long-term health consequences.

The BSS's recommendation for permanent Standard Time is supported by several organizations, including The Irish Sleep Society, British Pediatric Sleep Society, Capella (Sleep Action), The Sleep Charity, and The British Society of Pharmacy Sleep Services. The Society urges policymakers to consider the health and well-being of the UK population and to engage in discussions with the Republic of Ireland to avoid a time zone boundary across the island.