Better sleep hygiene can improve health for FIFO workers

Jan 30 2025

Better sleep hygiene could see fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) mining shift workers get a better night's sleep, new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has shown.

Sleep hygiene includes habits and sleep environment factors that can positively influence sleep, including a healthy diet, physical exercise and limited screen time. While these all seem obvious, the remote location of mine sites across Australia and the nature of mining, often makes it difficult for employees on mine sites to get adequate shut-eye.

ECU PhD candidate Mr. Philipp Beranek noted that employees undertaking shift work often had the most difficulty in achieving and maintaining good sleep quality and sufficient sleep duration.

Previous research has shown that average sleep durations of 6 hours to 6 hours and 19 minutes for FIFO workers on day shifts, 5 hours and 32 minutes to 6 hours and 12 minutes for those working night shifts, and 6 hours and 49 minutes to 7 hours and 18 minutes on days off.

Shift workers often experience sleep disruptions because they are unable to allocate a constant and specific time for sleeping, and their body clock is often not adjusted for this. If you are working the night shift, it requires you to go to bed at a time when your brain and body usually are awake and set to function.

FIFO workers have long shifts, yet they are still required to do all the normal things as well, like having dinner, washing their clothes, doing exercise or even commute from the mine site. It makes it difficult to manage sufficient sleep within that 24-hour period."

Mr. Philipp Beranek, ECU PhD candidate 

Mr. Beranek notes that his research found FIFO workers with better sleep hygiene had better health.

"Specifically, we found better sleep health in FIFO workers that have a better sleep environment, more regular sleep schedule, and better mental health."

"Having an optimal sleep environment can be difficult in remote mining camps. For instance, in the Pilbara region in WA it gets really hot during summer. This can lead to elevated room temperatures, which potentially disrupt the sleep of night shift workers who sleep during daytime."

Improving sleep hygiene onsite:

  • Set air-conditioning between 16 and 20°C
  • Purchase a more comfortable pillow
  • Stick to a consistent bedtime and wakeup time
  • Practice mindfulness or meditation

V "Having a regular sleep schedule came up as a significant aspect of sleep hygiene for FIFO workers. It is nearly impossible for shift workers to have consistent sleep schedules when you are on rotating shifts, but workers should aim to have a regular sleep schedule when they are on day shift, a regular sleep schedule for when they are on night shift, and a regular sleep schedule for when they have time off at home," Mr. Beranek added.

Source:

Edith Cowan University

Journal reference:

Beranek, P., et al. (2025). Better sleep hygiene is associated with better sleep health in mining shift workers in Australia. Journal of Sleep Research. doi.org/10.1111/jsr.14457.

