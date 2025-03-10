Herpes infection through the nose can lead to anxiety, motor impairment and cognitive deficits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Illinois ChicagoMar 10 2025

Herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) is commonly known for causing blisters and sores. But in some cases, the virus can migrate to the eye or nervous system, causing severe, chronic symptoms.

Now, a study from University of Illinois Chicago researchers finds that herpes infection through the nose can lead to anxiety, motor impairment and cognitive issues. The research is the first to show that, by exploiting a cellular enzyme, the virus can produce behavioral symptoms. The finding emphasizes the need for prevention and treatment of a virus carried by billions of people worldwide. 

The research, published in mBio, is the latest from the College of Medicine group led by Deepak Shukla, the Marion H. Schenk Esq. Professor in Ophthalmology for Research of the Aging Eye and UIC professor of microbiology and immunology.

Shukla's laboratory previously studied how the virus spreads to the eye and brain and can lead to blindness, encephalitis and other conditions. The new research looked at intranasal infection, where viral particles enter the body through the nose and have more direct access to the nervous system. 

If an infected individual is shedding virus via tears, it could reach the nasal cavity, where it could go more directly to the brain. I think it's underdiagnosed and understudied, but the neurological consequences, we believe, are much more severe than you would normally see with fever blisters or ocular infection." 

Deepak Shukla, the Marion H. Schenk Esq. Professor in Ophthalmology for Research of the Aging Eye and UIC professor of microbiology and immunology

In animal experiments, the researchers observed high levels of inflammation and neuronal damage just days after HSV-1 infection. For several months after - equivalent to decades of life in humans - infected animals performed more poorly on tests of motor coordination and memory and exhibited more anxiety-like behavior when compared to controls.

"There is definitely nerve damage if you take the intranasal route, and the effects are long-term, which is alarming," Shukla said. 

Related Stories

The researchers also studied heparanase, a cellular enzyme the group previously studied for its role in HSV-1 reinfection and long-term effects. Animals with a deactivated gene for heparanase did not show the same neurobehavioral deficits after infection as control animals. That suggests the enzyme mediates some of the virus' damaging effects in the brain. 

"These insights open the door to potential therapeutic approaches to mitigate the effects of neuroinflammation and prevent long-term brain injury caused by viral infections," said Hemant Borase, a UIC postdoctoral researcher and first author of the study. 

Herpes simplex virus-1 is extremely common. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly two-thirds of the global population carry the virus. 

"The virus reactivates throughout life; it's a lifelong infection" said Chandrashekhar Patil, research assistant professor in the College of Medicine and co-author of the paper. "So, I think this awareness will be really important among the large population which is carrying this virus." 

Tibor Valyi-Nagy, professor of pathology, is also a co-author of the paper. The study was funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health. 

Source:

University of Illinois Chicago

Journal reference:

Borase, H., et al. (2025). HPSE-mediated proinflammatory signaling contributes to neurobehavioral deficits following intranasal HSV-1 infection. mBio. doi.org/10.1128/mbio.03765-24.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists uncover how herpes virus fuels Alzheimer’s disease
Researchers train AI to read minds—by decoding brain signals into text
Study shows how herpes viruses contribute to Alzheimer's disease in aging brains
Oropouche virus goes global: Study exposes new risks from viral reassortment
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Study highlights increase in VZV-induced CNS infections and dementia risk
Does a vegetarian diet help or harm your brain? Here’s what the science reveals
New target identified for preventing cold sores and genital herpes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists uncover how a sugar shield in brain blood vessels protects against aging and disease