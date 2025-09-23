New research questions current sleep guidelines for teens

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of OtagoSep 23 2025

Sleep guidelines suggest no screens, no exercise, and no food in the hour before bed, but do they work and how many young people follow them?

A University of Otago – Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka study explored if youth adhere to the current pre-bed recommendations and how that impacts their sleep.

Lead author Chao Gu, PhD candidate in the Department of Medicine, says there were two key questions they wanted to answer.

"Are the recommendations backed up by good evidence? And are the recommendations practical in reality?

"Youth and families are often told not to use screens, not to exercise, and not to eat in the hour before bed to ensure a good night's sleep. However, the evidence does not necessarily show that limiting these pre-bed behaviours helps with sleep. In reality, we also do not know how many youths are actually following these recommendations," she says.

The study, published in Pediatrics Open Science, used body cameras and detailed food records to look at what young people did in the hour before bedtime in their typical daily life, and how these sleep hygiene behaviours influenced their sleep that night.

Ninety-nine per cent of participants used screens and 63 per cent ate before bed. Only 22 per cent of them exercised before bed.

"Not many teenagers followed current sleep guidelines, but those who did experienced little difference in their sleep.

It is very common for youth to use screens, quite common for them to have some food, but less common for them to be very physically active in the hour before bed."

Chao Gu, PhD Candidate, Department of Medicine, University of Otago

Related Stories

Ms Gu believes the results highlight the need for further research on the topic, and a possible revisit of the current recommendations.

"Sleep is incredibly important for teenagers to enable them to develop and function at their best, but so few studies have looked at pre-bed behaviour and how it can impact rest using objective measures such as cameras."

The researchers are currently undertaking a study of 10–15-year-olds which they hope will provide robust and directional evidence for such revisions and help improve bedtime guidance for families.

Source:

University of Otago

Journal reference:

Gu, C., et al. (2025) Pre-Bed Screen Use, Activity and Food in Relation to Sleep in Youth; A Repeated Measures Study. Pediatrics Open Science. doi.org/10.1542/pedsos.2025-000765.

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study sheds light on how inadequate sleep in teens can contribute to cycles of violence
Tai chi improves memory and sleep in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Chronic insomnia linked to faster cognitive decline and brain changes
Can exercise help rewire the brain against internet addiction?
Researchers provide new insights into how exercise helps lose weight
Exercise found to reduce artery hardening after weight loss in adults with obesity
Fitness study shows exercise at work can cut chronic disease risks
New gluten test detects hidden wheat in food in under three minutes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fast food’s grip on American diets weakens as younger adults cut back