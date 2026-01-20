Weill Cornell Medicine receives ARPA-H award to advance lymphatic disease diagnosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Weill Cornell MedicineJan 20 2026

Weill Cornell Medicine has received a $5.2 million, initial two-year award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Lymphatic Imaging, Genomics, and pHenotyping Technologies (LIGHT) program to develop a comprehensive and innovative approach to diagnosing lymphatic disease. LIGHT is led by ARPA-H Program Manager Kimberley Steele, M.D., Ph.D.

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels, nodes and organs that drains excess fluid from tissues, filtering out waste and supporting the immune system by producing, activating and transporting infection-fighting cells. When the system is not working properly, fluid accumulates in tissues, a condition called lymphedema, and the body can become more susceptible to infection and tissue damage. However, diagnosis of lymphatic disease is challenging because the vessels are tiny and translucent and the fluid they carry moves slowly, which makes the system difficult to image.

The ARPA-H award funds a project called LANTERN (Lymphatic disease Advancements with Nanotechnology, Translational Epigenetics, and Research in Genetics), led by principal investigator Dr. Lishomwa Ndhlovu, the Herbert J. and Ann L. Siegel Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine. LANTERN aims to improve the detection and understanding of lymphatic disease by developing new diagnostic tools. Researchers will use approaches such as large-scale analysis of genetic information, nanotechnology to create molecular fingerprints of the condition, and artificial intelligence to assess data. Early and precise detection of the condition can ultimately lead to better treatment.

"The goal of this program is really trying to make the invisible visible with technology that complements ongoing developments in imaging," said Dr. Ndhlovu, who is also a professor of immunology in neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine.

What is lymphatic disease?

Primary and secondary lymphatic disease affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, according to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Primary lymphatic disease occurs when a person is born with abnormalities in their lymphatic vessels or nodes. Secondary lymphatic disease can occur from infection, chronic disease, trauma, surgery or cancer treatments like radiation. Lymphedema is one of the most common lymphatic diseases.

A better understanding of the lymphatic system is important because many chronic diseases have a lymphatic component, but physicians lack reliable tools to assess the lymphatic system, said Dr. Ndhlovu. Symptoms of lymphatic dysfunction, like swelling, often appear only after the disease has progressed. As a result, underlying chronic conditions can go untreated.

Creating a diagnostic toolbox

Dr. Ndhlovu and his colleagues aim to develop a diagnostic toolbox or platform that doctors can use to rapidly and reliably detect lymphatic disease. The toolbox would include biomarkers that provide information about the structure and function of the lymphatic system, the detection of genetic changes and epigenetic changes-or how environmental factors and behaviors alter how genes work-combined with other data.

Related Stories

The team includes collaborators Dr. Daniel Heller, a member of the Molecular Pharmacology Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and a professor in the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences and Dr. Mijin Kim, an assistant professor at Georgia Tech, who are developing advanced detection technologies using nanosensors, or tiny devices that can detect molecular changes in tissues, and artificial intelligence, to analyze information so that doctors can better predict and prevent disease and develop targeted treatment plans.

With collaborators Dr. Babak Mehrara, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at MSK and professor of surgery (plastic surgery) at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Dr. Stanley G. Rockson, chief of consultative cardiology and the Allan and Tina Neill Professor of Lymphatic Research and Medicine at Stanford Medicine, the researchers will analyze information from existing patient databases as well as lymphatic fluid samples from patients at MSK and Stanford.

Another important part of the program is gathering input from patient advocates who can provide feedback on what types of information is valuable to them and their well-being.

At one point, Dr. Ndhlovu hopes to integrate the new platform with any new imaging modalities of lymphatic disease that researchers develop through the ARPA-H LIGHT program. 

"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Dr. Ndhlovu said. "This field has been a dark hole regarding imaging and diagnostics. The scope of diseases that are impacted by the lymphatic system is remarkable, so any advances in our understanding of lymphatic disease could have an impact across the spectrum of conditions including in our work in infectious diseases research."

Source:

Weill Cornell Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Finger-prick blood test shows promise for detecting Alzheimer’s disease biology
Sleeping in a warm bedroom strains older hearts overnight
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
AI language models actually help in digestive disease care
AI trained on sleep data predicts future disease and mortality years in advance
Genomic screening uncovers hidden cancer and heart disease risk in young adults
Specific foods linked to autism risk via immune pathways
Diabetes could drain up to INT$78.8 trillion from the global economy by 2050, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood metabolites reveal who will develop type 2 diabetes years before diagnosis