First-of-its-kind clinical guidance on psychedelic medicine released

Unbound Medicine and Johns Hopkins Medicine today announced a significant expansion of the Johns Hopkins Psychiatry POC-IT Guide, a leading digital resource for clinicians and trainees worldwide. The latest update introduces first-of-its-kind clinical guidance on psychedelic medicine, developed by experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research (CPCR)-the world's largest research center of its kind.

Millions of people with complex mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), have historically faced limited options. Up to 30% of people with major depression and nearly one-third of those with PTSD do not respond to conventional therapies, highlighting the urgent need for new approaches.

In recent years, psychedelic medicine has emerged as a promising area in psychiatric treatment. Once on the margins, psychedelic-assisted therapies are now among the most closely studied innovations in mental health. Recent clinical trials have demonstrated therapeutic potential, with studies ongoing that could soon lead to FDA approval.

This new guidance in the Psychiatry Guide provides healthcare professionals with clear, evidence-based recommendations to support safe and effective decision-making in this rapidly evolving field. By equipping clinicians with actionable information, the Guide aims to improve outcomes for those facing challenging mental health conditions.

The importance of this new guidance was highlighted at a recent Johns Hopkins panel on psychedelic medicine, which examined emerging research and the expanding role of primary care clinicians in managing complex psychiatric conditions. Experts noted the promise of psychedelic therapies, while emphasizing the need for careful patient screening and informed clinician-patient conversations to ensure safe, evidence-based care.

In addition to the psychedelic content, the latest update includes patient education materials to bridge the information gap between clinicians and patients, alignment with DSM-5-TR criteria, and updated drug sections.

This update marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine. For 15 years, the POC-IT Guides-delivered through the Unbound platform-have helped clinicians access essential information, deliver better care, and achieve meaningful improvements in patient outcomes." Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine

The new psychedelic guidance is now available through the Johns Hopkins Psychiatry Guide app, accessible via the Apple® App Store, Google Play® Store, and through institutional access.