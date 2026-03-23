Emotional support reduces incarceration risk for foster care youth

Youth in foster care often experience family instability, which can disrupt the continuity of their relationships and social connections. Therefore, the strength and stability of their social support networks can play a critical role in shaping their lives.

Social support networks refer to a holistic web of family members, friends, neighbors and community members who provide emotional, practical, and informational support during times of need.

In her recent study, published in the journal Social Work Research, Keunhye Park, assistant professor at Michigan State University's School of Social Work, examined the relationship between different dimensions of social support networks, such as type and size, and incarceration among youth with foster care experience.



Specifically, for those transitioning into adulthood, Park found that strong social support networks not only reduced the likelihood of incarceration but also positively facilitated adjusting to adulthood.

Given the developmental tasks of early adulthood (e.g., pursuing postsecondary education, obtaining employment, securing housing), legal system involvement during the transition to adulthood can present additional challenges and may have lasting implications across the life course." Keunhye Park, assistant professor, Michigan State University's School of Social Work

Previous research has shown that weak or disrupted connections with supportive individuals, conventional systems, or widely accepted social values are associated with a higher likelihood of justice system involvement among youth with foster care experience, reinforcing Park's study, which highlights the importance of stable and supportive support networks.

Among the different types of social support, emotional support stood out as particularly important. Youth who reported having adequate emotional support were less likely to experience incarceration, according to the research.

"Adequate emotional support was significantly associated with decreased odds of incarceration," said Park. "This research suggests that some forms of social support may be more effective than others in influencing legal system outcomes."

These findings highlight the importance of active outreach and engagement efforts by child welfare professionals to strengthen supportive relationships that provide comfort, reassurance and encouragement to youth navigating emotional distress.

More specifically, children should be placed in foster care options that best reflect their social networks, with minimal disruptions.



"There are key implications for the development of targeted interventions and support systems within the field of child welfare and social work," Park said.