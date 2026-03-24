IGFBP1 identified as potential biomarker for IBD monitoring in elderly patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
FAR Publishing LimitedMar 24 2026

A recent study published in Current Molecular Pharmacology highlights the potential of insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 (IGFBP1) as a monitoring biomarker for disease activity in elderly patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). As the global population ages, the prevalence of IBD in individuals over 60 is rising, yet diagnosis and monitoring remain challenging due to the invasive nature of current methods like endoscopy.

The study, led by Shuting Yang and Tingwang Jiang, used both mouse models and clinical samples to investigate age-related differences in IBD. Researchers found that elderly IBD patients had significantly higher levels of IGFBP1 in both serum and intestinal tissues compared to younger patients. Notably, elevated IGFBP1 levels were associated with lower clinical, endoscopic, and histological disease activity. "Serum IGFBP1 levels were negatively correlated with multiple inflammation-related markers and showed excellent diagnostic performance for assessing disease activity in elderly IBD patients," the authors noted.

Further analysis revealed a positive correlation between IGFBP1 and its receptor α5β1 integrin in intestinal tissues, suggesting a potential mechanism in tissue repair. "These findings indicate that IGFBP1 may promote intestinal healing and suppress inflammation, offering a promising non-invasive tool for managing elderly IBD patients," said corresponding author Yanyun Zhang. The study supports further research into IGFBP1 as part of a multidimensional monitoring strategy for this growing patient population.

Source:

FAR Publishing Limited

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.2174/1876142919666230915104128

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores if wastewater can track colorectal cancer at population level
Menopause may raise women’s Alzheimer risk earlier than doctors once thought
Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making
Researchers show how smartwatches can help identify insulin resistance
Gut-derived blood markers may help predict who develops coronary heart disease
Nearly 70 weeks after infection, long COVID patients show no detectable inflammation in blood tests
New blood biomarker may detect Alzheimer’s pathology more accurately
Can your voice reveal stress levels?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral semaglutide fails to slow early Alzheimer’s decline in two phase 3 trials