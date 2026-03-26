Global maternal deaths decline but progress slows worldwide

Global maternal deaths have declined over the past three decades, yet progress has slowed in recent years and remains uneven across countries, according to new Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 research published today in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women's Health.

The study estimates that 240,000 women died from maternal causes in 2023, accounting for 5.5% of all deaths among women aged 10-54 worldwide. Maternal deaths remain concentrated in regions facing the greatest health system and data challenges, particularly across sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Caribbean. In 2023, Nigeria, India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, and Pakistan recorded the highest numbers of maternal deaths worldwide.

The analysis, led by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and collaborators worldwide, provides the most up-to-date global assessment of maternal mortality trends across 204 countries and territories through 2023, including subnational estimates for 20 countries. The study incorporates more than 1,000 newly available data sources and updated modeling approaches, and also provides updated estimates of causes of maternal death, progress toward global targets, and trends during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Progress toward maternal mortality targets has slowed in many countries.

While the global maternal mortality ratio declined by more than one-third, from 321 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 191 in 2023, it remains far above the SDG target as progress has slowed in recent years. Maternal mortality fell more rapidly between 2000 and 2015, when maternal mortality ratios declined by nearly 3% per year on average. Since 2015, however, progress has slowed considerably, with global declines averaging only about 0.5% per year and some countries experiencing increases in maternal mortality.

In 2023, the highest maternal mortality ratios were observed across the four regions of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as parts of the Caribbean and Oceania. Countries with particularly elevated rates included Liberia, the Central African Republic, Haiti, Eritrea, and Sierra Leone.

While the world made impressive strides in reducing maternal mortality after 2000, momentum has slowed since 2015 and, in some places, has started to regress. To reverse this trend, health systems must strengthen access to quality care before, during, and after pregnancy, particularly in countries where maternal mortality remains highest." Dr. Mae Dirac, senior author and Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences and Family Medicine

Leading causes of maternal deaths remain largely preventable.

The study shows that the leading causes of maternal deaths vary by location but remain well known and largely preventable, with maternal hemorrhage and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy responsible for the largest share of deaths globally. Improvements in access to antenatal care, safe delivery services, emergency obstetric care, and post-partum follow-up could substantially reduce mortality, especially in countries with the highest burdens.

However, many high-burden regions remain data-sparse, making it harder to track progress and respond quickly to emerging challenges. Expanding high-quality vital registration, maternal death surveillance, and local data systems will be critical to guide effective policy and investment.

"Maternal mortality is both a health system challenge and a reflection of broader inequities affecting women's health," said Ira Martopullo, co-lead author and a PhD candidate in Global Health Metrics at the University of Washington and IHME. "In some countries, progress has followed economic growth and expanded health resources. Others, including Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia, have reduced maternal deaths by expanding access to facility-based delivery and strengthening maternal health services despite ongoing resource limitations."

Pandemic disruptions temporarily increased maternal deaths in some regions.

Beyond the known causes of maternal death, COVID-19 infection also led to increases in maternal mortality early in the pandemic. During 2020 and 2021, prior to widespread vaccination, COVID-19 caused temporary increases in maternal deaths in several regions, particularly in locations with high COVID-19 mortality. Increases were observed across parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and high-income North America, temporarily reversing progress in some countries that had previously been approaching SDG targets.

Globally, the maternal mortality ratio remained relatively stable during the peak pandemic years, but health system disruptions and increased infection risks during pregnancy contributed to setbacks in several locations. In most places with data available through 2022 and 2023, maternal mortality returned toward pre-pandemic trends, highlighting both health system resilience in some settings and vulnerability in others.

While some locations have returned to pre-pandemic maternal mortality trends, levels remain far above global targets in many parts of the world. With less than five years remaining to meet SDG target 3.1, renewed global action and sustained investment will be needed to accelerate progress, strengthen health systems, and improve countries' ability to monitor and reduce maternal mortality.