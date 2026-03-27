Global meningitis deaths remain high despite progress since 1990

In 2023, globally 259,000 people died from meningitis and 2.5 million people were infected with the disease, suggests a study published in The Lancet Neurology. Although death and infection rates have declined significantly since 1990, progress is insufficient to meet the WHO targets of a 50% reduction in infections and 70% reduction in deaths by 2030.



Meningitis is the leading infectious cause of neurological disabilities globally. Since 2000, widespread global vaccine rollout has greatly reduced the number of infections and deaths in both high-income and low-income countries, however progress lags behind other vaccine-preventable diseases.



This study provides the most comprehensive global assessment of meningitis to date. It suggests globally 259,000 people died from meningitis and 2.5 million people were infected with the disease in 2023, with the greatest risk factors for deaths being low birthweight followed by premature birth and air pollution (both household and atmospheric). The burden of disease remained disproportionately high in low-income countries, particularly in the African meningitis belt, where Nigeria, Chad, and Niger recorded the highest death and infection rates. Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, non-polio enteroviruses, and other viruses were the leading causes of death, while non-polio enteroviruses caused the most cases.



Authors say greater efforts, including expanding vaccination programmes, greater antibiotic stewardship, improving access to care, and strengthening diagnostics and monitoring for meningitis, are essential to achieve further reductions in the disease globally.