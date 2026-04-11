New project aims to improve aggressive breast cancer diagnosis

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and the disease caused about 670,000 deaths worldwide. However, there are still no reliable predictors of progression for the most aggressive subtypes.

BRIDGE – Biomarker Research Integrating Data of Glyco‑Immune Signatures and Clinical Evidence in Breast Cancer - is a new project that aims to develop strategies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of aggressive forms of breast cancer.

The new project, involving Instituto de Tecnologia Química e Biológica António Xavier of NOVA University of Lisbon (ITQB NOVA) and the Portuguese Institute of Oncology (IPOFG - Instituto Português de Oncologia de Lisboa Francisco Gentil), will search for new biomarkers (measurable biological signals in the blood, tissues or other samples) to help monitor cancer evolution, and tailor treatment to the patient's needs. In particular, the research team will look closely into small molecules on the surface of cells in the tumor microenvironment and study how these relate to the tumor's ability to "turn off" the immune system.

We have previously identified how tumors communicate with certain cells of the immune system to protect themselves." Catarina Brito, leader of the Advanced Cell Models laboratory at ITQB NOVA

She continues, "with BRIDGE we aim to validate these findings using real patient samples and translate this knowledge into clinical applications." The IPOLFG will provide patient samples and support the clinical validation of the results. "By finding new biomarkers, we hope to contribute to more precise therapies", Catarina concludes.

By expanding our knowledge on how tumors evade the immune system, this project will open new perspectives on immunosuppression, finding potential biomarkers to diagnose and monitor the disease, and define new therapeutic targets.

BRIDGE was funded under the iNOVA4Health Lighthouse Projects (LHP) 2025, an initiative supporting projects with strong translational potential, fostering collaboration between fundamental research, technology and clinical practice. The project, which will run for two years, will receive up to €75,000 to accelerate the development of innovative solutions addressing key challenges in health.