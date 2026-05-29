New protocol screens clinical research participants for prior radiation exposure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging ResearchMay 29 2026

A new study highlights a critical gap: most clinical research studies that use imaging techniques such as amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scans do not account for the radiation participants have already received from prior medical procedures. As brain imaging technology becomes more widely used in medical research - especially following recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of new Alzheimer's treatments - questions are emerging about how much radiation research participants are accumulating over a lifetime of medical scans. While radiation exposure from PET imaging is generally considered acceptable when used in direct patient care, the risks are less clear-cut when exposure occurs solely for research purposes, particularly when participants may not directly benefit. The researchers developed and tested a systematic screening protocol to address this gap - and found it made a meaningful difference in protecting participant safety.

Published in the Ochsner Journal, the study "Development and Implementation of a Radiation Safety Screening Protocol for a Clinical Study Using Amyloid Positron Emission Tomography Imaging" reviewed 92 clinical research studies listed on ClinicalTrials.gov that included amyloid PET imaging. Researchers found that only 1% of these studies provided specific radiation exposure thresholds as exclusion criteria, and 37% reported no screening for prior radiation exposure at all.

To fill this gap, the team developed a radiation safety screening protocol and implemented it in the Successful Aging after Elective Surgery (SAGES) study, a long-term research study examining adults aged 70 and above. When the screening procedure was applied to 101 prospective research participants, 17% - nearly 1 in 5 - were found to have received enough prior radiation to be deemed ineligible for the amyloid PET component of the study. Because older adults often accumulate radiation from years of diagnostic imaging, their total lifetime dose may exceed safe thresholds for additional elective research-related exposure - a factor that research investigators have not been systematically accounting for.

Imaging with exposure to ionizing radiation has become increasingly common for both clinical and research applications. When used for research purposes, the risks of additional exposure to radiation need to be carefully considered, particularly for research studies that may not directly benefit the participant. To assess risk for participation in an imaging study, we developed and implemented a safety screening procedure to estimate prior radiation exposure and assure safe study participation. We propose that clinicians and researchers consider implementing a similar method for estimating prior radiation exposure to enhance research participant safety."

Tamara G. Fong, MD, PhD, study's lead author, Associate Scientist, the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife

The authors call for a standardized approach to tracking cumulative radiation exposure across a lifetime, ensuring that research participants - especially older adults who may have had many diagnostic scans over the years - are not unknowingly placed at increased risk when volunteering for research that may not directly benefit them. By developing and sharing their screening protocol through the SAGES study, the researchers provide a practical, replicable model that other investigators can adapt for their own research studies.

This research was supported by the National Institute on Aging under project grants P01AG031720 and R33AG071744.

Source:

Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research

Journal reference:

Fong, T. G., et al. (2026). Development and Implementation of a Radiation Safety Screening Protocol for a Clinical Study Using Amyloid Positron Emission Tomography Imaging. Ochsner Journal. DOI: 10.31486/toj.25.0095. https://www.ochsnerjournal.org/content/early/2026/05/27/toj.25.0095

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The growing role of NIR-II imaging in preclinical research
Why do the deadliest cancers still get less NIH research funding?
Can meditation backfire? Study finds brief mindfulness may heighten stereotype bias
Could a simple milk habit help prevent strokes? New research points to potential benefits
How common spices may improve gut, brain, and metabolic health
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
Why AI tools need clearer guardrails in high-stakes health research
ORGAPRED selects CYTOQUBE® from Hamamatsu Photonics for personalized oncology research and therapeutic discovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why older adults are turning to edible cannabis for sleep, pain, and mood