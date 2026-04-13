Standard naloxone doses may not reverse newer synthetic opioid overdoses

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Society of AnesthesiologistsApr 13 2026

A new study exposes challenges in reversing opioid overdoses with naloxone when potent synthetic drugs like fentanyl and sufentanil are involved, according to a study in the May 2026 issue of Anesthesiology, the peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). The findings raise important alarms for health care professionals and the public as the opioid crisis continues.

Our study shows that the current doses of naloxone may not be sufficient to reverse overdoses caused by newer synthetic opioids. We hope these findings encourage institutions to update guidelines and reinforce the importance of fast emergency intervention."

Maarten A. van Lemmen, Ph.D., study lead author of the Department of Anesthesiology and Anesthesia and Pain Research Unit, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands

The study, that included 30 participants, found that while naloxone can be lifesaving, a single dose may not always completely reverse respiratory depression caused by powerful synthetic opioids. The study tested naloxone's effectiveness in both people who had never used opioids and those who used them every day.

Fentanyl and fentanyl-like drugs now account for the majority of overdose deaths in the United States, with estimates ranging from 60% to 79%. Because these drugs bind more tightly to opioid receptors, they can be harder to reverse with a standard dose of naloxone, especially in people exposed to high levels or more potent drugs.

Related Stories

The study authors emphasize:

  • Because naloxone is less reliable against stronger opioids, it is vital to call 911 immediately when an overdose is suspected, even if naloxone has been administered.
  • The effects of naloxone may wear off quickly, and additional doses may be needed to keep the person safe until medical help arrives.
  • Current overdose response guidelines were developed for older, weaker opioids, so there is an urgent need to update practices and design better tools as opioid misuse continues to change.

In an accompanying editorial by James P. Rathmell, M.D., Anesthesiology editor-in-chief and Professor of Anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and Steven E. Kern, Ph.D., Adjunct Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Bioengineering, University of Utah, explain that the study shows that when someone gets naloxone, they may wake up and seem alert before they are breathing normally again. In other words, looking "awake" doesn't always mean they're fully recovered. Their breathing can still be slow or inadequate-even though they appear responsive. This is especially important with very strong opioids like sufentanil, where this mismatch between appearance (awake) and true recovery (safe breathing) can be more pronounced.

"This distinction has immediate implications for patient safety, observation practices, and dosing strategies, and helps explain why resedation and delayed respiratory instability continue to occur despite timely naloxone administration," they said.

Source:

American Society of Anesthesiologists

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smartwatch data may help detect opioid misuse risk
New release Wiley's Mass Spectra of Designer Drugs 2026 expands coverage of emerging novel psychoactive substances
Maker of device to treat addiction withdrawal seeks counties’ opioid settlement cash
Research sheds light on the UK's growing synthetic opioid problem
Weekly buprenorphine injections improve opioid abstinence during pregnancy
Opioids offer limited short-term relief for acute pain
Cannabis legalization may lead to a decline in daily opioid use
Highly potent opioid shows potential as therapy for pain and opioid use disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Silencing a specific brain circuit can prevent and reverse chronic pain