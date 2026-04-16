Psychedelic use is associated with major life changes across 10 domains

A new survey suggests psychedelic experiences may influence major shifts in goals, values, relationships, and beliefs, raising important questions about long-term effects, informed consent, and who is most likely to report these changes.

Study: Major life changes following psychedelic use: A retrospective survey among people using psychedelics naturalistically. Image Credit: Goami / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports introduces the Psychedelic-related Major Life Changes Questionnaire (P-MLCQ), a novel tool designed to assess significant life changes associated with psychedelic use.

Surveying a large cohort of adults reporting naturalistic psychedelic use, researchers found that 83% of participants reported at least one such change, averaging three per individual. These changes were overwhelmingly viewed positively, with fewer than 1% rating them negatively. The findings also highlight links between usage frequency, demographic factors, and the likelihood of reporting psychedelic-influenced life changes, offering new insight into this underexplored and clinically relevant area.

Psychedelic drugs are increasingly gaining attention for driving lasting psychological and behavioral changes, particularly in the context of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Clinical and naturalistic studies have linked substances such as psilocybin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and ketamine to sustained improvements in mental health, cognition, and spirituality.

However, beyond these measured outcomes, anecdotal reports suggest that psychedelic use may also prompt unexpected major life changes, including shifts in careers, relationships, and beliefs. These broader impacts remain poorly captured by conventional clinical measures to date, underscoring the need for tools that better reflect the full scope of long-term effects.

Importantly, because this was a retrospective survey of adults reporting naturalistic psychedelic use, with participants recruited through psychedelic community channels and advocacy settings, the findings may be prone to positive bias and do not show how common these changes are in the wider population.

P-MLCQ Study Design and Recruitment

In the present study, researchers developed the P-MLCQ to investigate psychedelic-related life changes. The survey captured changes across 10 domains: sexuality, occupation or line of work, marital status or non-marital partner relationships, social activity (such as visiting friends or leisure outings), values, hobbies, goals, religion or spirituality, political views, and eating habits or diet.

The team administered the survey to 581 adults reporting naturalistic psychedelic use. They also assessed participants’ perceptions of these changes alongside demographic and usage-related variables. For the analysis, the investigators recruited participants between September 17 and October 31, 2023, through both in-person and online strategies.

Initial recruitment took place at Entheofest, a psychedelic advocacy event in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Additional participants enrolled via email outreach, newsletters, and social media platforms. Eligible individuals completed the survey online after the event, and visibly intoxicated individuals were excluded.

The survey further captured patterns of psychedelic use, including frequency, dosage, and setting, as well as perceived risks, benefits, and harm-reduction practices. The authors used descriptive statistics to estimate the proportion of participants reporting life changes. They applied Pearson correlation to assess associations with use frequency. In addition, the team used a zero-inflated negative binomial regression model to identify demographic predictors.

Reported Life Changes After Psychedelic Use

Among the 581 participants, 83% (n = 482) reported that psychedelic use led to one or more major changes in their lives, averaging 3.3 notable changes per individual. The cohort was predominantly female (51%), with a mean age of 44 years, and largely identified as White (73%). Most participants were well educated, with many holding bachelor’s, master’s, or advanced professional degrees.

The most commonly reported changes involved goals (54%), values (54%), and religion or spirituality (49%). Participants also described shifts in social activity (37%), diet or eating habits (34%), occupation (32%), hobbies (29%), political views (15%), sexuality (13%), and relationship status (12%). Overall, respondents evaluated these changes very positively, with a mean rating of 4.64 out of 5 and 94% describing them as at least somewhat positive.

Demographic Patterns in Psychedelic Life Changes

Participants who used psychedelics more often over the past five years reported a greater number of life changes. Women were 21% more likely than men to report such changes, and more women reported romantic partner changes. In contrast, increasing age and higher education levels were associated with fewer reported changes, with each additional decade of age linked to an 8% decrease in the expected number of changes.

Demographic differences also emerged across specific domains. Non-White participants more frequently reported occupational changes than White participants, while education level influenced differences in political views and hobbies, particularly between those with lower versus higher academic attainment. Several putative mechanisms, including increased openness, heightened insight, and enhanced neuroplasticity, may contribute to lasting behavioral change. However, “false insights” and shifts in identity may also contribute to unexpected or less adaptive life changes.

Clinical Consent and Future Research Implications

The findings suggest that psychedelic use may be accompanied by profound and often positively appraised changes across multiple domains of life, lending empirical weight to long-standing anecdotal reports. Such shifts, spanning identity, relationships, values, and beliefs, underscore the need for more comprehensive informed consent in psychedelic clinical trials, ensuring that individuals are aware not only of therapeutic benefits but also of the potential for broader life changes.

Looking ahead, future studies should adopt longitudinal and more representative designs to better understand the timing, direction, and real-world consequences of these changes, including their impact on daily functioning and interpersonal dynamics.

The authors also note that the study did not measure how these changes affected functioning or other people in participants’ lives, and that responses across different psychedelic substances were aggregated. Wider application of tools such as the P-MLCQ could help capture these complex outcomes more systematically, ultimately guiding future psychedelic research and clinical assessment.