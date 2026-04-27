UC San Diego Health performs first spine surgery on the West Coast using new robotic system

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University of California - San DiegoApr 27 2026

UC San Diego Health is the first health system on the West Coast to perform spine surgery using a new robotic system with advanced imaging and guidance, a major step forward in surgical care. Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health and chief of spine surgery for the Department of Neurological Surgery at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, was chosen to lead the launch because of his expertise in complex spine surgery and his long history of bringing innovative treatments to patients.

This platform fundamentally changes how we think about spine surgery. For the first time, we are bringing together artificial intelligence, data-driven alignment planning, patient-specific implants, navigation, and robotic screw delivery within a single system. That level of precision and coordination allows us to operate more efficiently while significantly enhancing safety for our patients."

Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurological surgery, UC San Diego School of Medicine

This new robotic system combines smart computer technology, customized implants, imaging, and robotic assistance to help surgeons operate with greater accuracy. The robot also provides a detailed 3D view of the patient's spine, adding extra safety measures when placing implants.

"AI-driven planning and patient-specific implants enable personalized surgical plans to enhance patient functional outcomes," said Alexander Khalessi, MD, MBA, chief innovation officer at UC San Diego Health and chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "By combining these capabilities with intra-operative imaging, navigation and robotic workflow, surgeons can execute the procedure with precision, safety, and efficiency. Patients leave the operating room certain their surgeon's technical goals were achieved and a smoother recovery ahead."

UC San Diego Health surgeons expect the platform to improve results for patients undergoing spine fusions by increasing consistency and accuracy while tailoring spinal alignment to each patient's unique anatomy. The technology also streamlines operating room workflows, helping reduce procedure time and support recovery.

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"Our patients will directly benefit from this advancement, and our surgeons will have tools that match the complexity of the conditions we're treating," Osorio said.

With this launch, UC San Diego Health continues to advance academic medicine and surgical innovation, bringing the most brain and spine care technologies to patients across Southern California and beyond.

UC San Diego Health has been recognized as a national leader in neurosurgical modernization. The spine program, in conjunction with orthopedic surgery faculty partners, has earned accreditation from The Joint Commission for excellence in spine surgery, reflecting the health system's commitment to patient safety, quality outcomes, and evidence-based care.

In the 2025–26 U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings, the UC San Diego Health neurology and neurosurgery program was named among the top in the nation, highlighting dedication to research, technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The spine program brings together neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, and pain management experts to provide comprehensive care for every patient, from non-surgical treatments to the most complex procedures.

Source:

University of California - San Diego

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

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