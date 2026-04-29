Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand

Addgene, a purpose-driven organization that joins with scientists around the world to reduce barriers to research and foster innovation, today announced that its strategic growth and expanded services have driven the organization’s refreshed brand. Addgene started as a nonprofit plasmid repository. Today, the organization offers plasmids, viral vectors, and recombinant antibodies, alongside world-class educational resources, data, and support – including handling material transfer agreements on behalf of researchers. From enabling foundational CRISPR research to distributing reagents that accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development, Addgene collaborates with the researchers driving today’s most innovative discoveries.

“For more than twenty years, Addgene has worked to empower scientists around the world and adapt in response to the needs of the community. Today, our comprehensive platform of research materials and resources - built by scientists, for scientists - is powering innovation in new and exciting ways,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director of Addgene.