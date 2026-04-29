Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Addgene, a purpose-driven organization that joins with scientists around the world to reduce barriers to research and foster innovation, today announced that its strategic growth and expanded services have driven the organization’s refreshed brand. Addgene started as a nonprofit plasmid repository. Today, the organization offers plasmids, viral vectors, and recombinant antibodies, alongside world-class educational resources, data, and support – including handling material transfer agreements on behalf of researchers. From enabling foundational CRISPR research to distributing reagents that accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development, Addgene collaborates with the researchers driving today’s most innovative discoveries.

“For more than twenty years, Addgene has worked to empower scientists around the world and adapt in response to the needs of the community. Today, our comprehensive platform of research materials and resources - built by scientists, for scientists - is powering innovation in new and exciting ways,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director of Addgene. 

We’re thrilled to showcase the full scope of what we do and the organization we have become through our new brand. As we look to the future, we remain committed to collaborating with academic and industry scientists, and I’m confident that together, we can unlock the full potential of research.”

Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director, Addgene

With the aim to broaden access to reliable research materials and enable sharing at scale, Addgene continues to diversify its catalog and prioritize partnerships with industry that open pathways for critical research to move forward.

As a values-based organization, Addgene remains driven by its vision for a healthier, equitable, and sustainable world enabled by scientific discovery and collaboration. Importantly, the new Addgene brand is the culmination of decades spent partnering with scientists around the world and reflects the organization’s growth and what has always made Addgene unique.

Source:

Addgene

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Addgene. (2026, April 29). Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 29, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260429/Addgene-reinforces-its-expanding-role-in-research-with-new-brand.aspx.

  • MLA

    Addgene. "Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand". News-Medical. 29 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260429/Addgene-reinforces-its-expanding-role-in-research-with-new-brand.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Addgene. "Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260429/Addgene-reinforces-its-expanding-role-in-research-with-new-brand.aspx. (accessed April 29, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Addgene. 2026. Addgene reinforces its expanding role in research with new brand. News-Medical, viewed 29 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260429/Addgene-reinforces-its-expanding-role-in-research-with-new-brand.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback