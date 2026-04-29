Brief walking breaks help the body control sugar after carb-rich meals

A small crossover study shows that interrupting long sitting periods with two-minute brisk walks may improve post-meal glucose control, while gluteal fat appears to play a stabilizing role after carbohydrate-rich meals.

Study: Sex- and adipose depot-specific glucose metabolism following carbohydrate-enriched diets consumption with (un)interrupted prolonged sitting. Image Credit: Alexander_Evgenyevich / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes , a group of researchers investigated how prolonged sitting versus interrupted sitting influences interstitial glucose responses in abdominal and gluteal fat depots, considering sex-specific differences.

Sitting, Fat Distribution, and Glucose Control

What happens in your body after a heavy carbohydrate meal while you sit for hours? Consuming excessive carbohydrates and not moving enough increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Adipose tissue contributes to glucose regulation, while the location of fat storage (abdomen vs. hips) and biological sex may influence how the body handles glucose. Abdominal fat is linked to metabolic disease, while gluteal fat may offer protection. Yet, real-time glucose behavior within these fat depots remains poorly understood.

Interrupted Sitting Study Design and Methods

This study involved 20 healthy adults, including equal numbers of males and females, with an average age of approximately 29 years and a normal body mass index. Participants completed a randomized, crossover design with two conditions: prolonged sitting (SIT) and interrupted sitting (ACTIVE). Each trial lasted 5.5 hours and included consumption of carbohydrate-enriched meals containing approximately 77% carbohydrates.

To collect localized glucose responses, continuous glucose monitoring ( CGM ) devices were used in both abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue ( ASAT ) and gluteal subcutaneous adipose tissue ( GSAT ), inserted 24 hours before the first trial. Researchers measured body composition using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry ( DXA ) and bioelectrical impedance analysis ( BIA ).

To assess insulin sensitivity and insulin resistance, participants also completed an oral glucose tolerance test ( OGTT ) with 75 grams of glucose, and indices such as the Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance ( HOMA-IR ) and the Matsuda index were used to assess insulin resistance and insulin sensitivity. In the ACTIVE condition, participants were required to perform two minutes of brisk walking bouts every 20 minutes.

Researchers also conducted laboratory experiments using human preadipocyte cell lines derived from abdominal and gluteal fat to examine molecular mechanisms underlying glucose uptake and lipid metabolism. Statistical analyses included analysis of variance ( ANOVA ), correlation tests, and non-parametric comparisons.

Sex-Specific Glucose Responses in Fat Depots

The findings showed that interstitial glucose responses varied by body fat location, level of physical activity, and sex. Specifically, for women, interstitial glucose rose more slowly and remained more stable in the gluteal fat depot during prolonged sitting compared with abdominal fat; therefore, gluteal fat may provide a buffering function against fluctuations in postprandial (after eating) glucose levels.

When participants were interrupted for short periods of time by walking, glucose levels decreased in both abdominal and gluteal fat depots; however, the reductions were more profound in women, with decreases being observed for breakfast pre-prandial interstitial glucose, postprandial (after eating) glucose levels, and glucose area under the curve ( AUC ) during the trial and selected postprandial periods.

In practical terms, this means that even brief brisk walking breaks, like walking for a couple of minutes every 20 minutes, can significantly improve how the body handles sugar after eating.

In males, the benefits of interrupted sitting were more modest but still present. Interestingly, men with higher liver-related insulin resistance or greater abdominal fat showed greater improvements, suggesting that within this healthy study group, people with less favorable metabolic profiles may benefit the most from movement breaks.

Comparing fat depots, gluteal fat consistently demonstrated more stable glucose behavior than abdominal fat during sedentary conditions. However, this difference became less pronounced when physical activity was introduced, indicating that movement can reduce depot-specific differences in interstitial glucose responses across fat regions.

Gluteal Fat Metabolism and Health Implications

Experimental laboratory studies provided insight into these differences in metabolism between tissues. The gluteal fat cells showed higher expression of glucose transporter 1 ( GLUT1 ) than abdominal fat cells, enabling sustained glucose uptake without insulin.

In addition, post-feeding signals linked to de novo lipogenesis ( DNL ) increased in gluteal fat cells. The DNL pathway in the gluteal fat cells is driven by the carbohydrate-responsive element-binding protein.

These findings suggest that, after feeding, gluteal adipocytes may be better equipped to take up glucose and activate lipid-synthesis pathways, rather than proving that they convert glucose to stored body fat at a higher rate than abdominal fat tissue.

The mechanism of DNL was most evident during the 3- to 6-hour period following a meal, coinciding with the stabilization of blood glucose levels in vivo.

In contrast, abdominal fat cells expressed higher levels of the insulin-dependent glucose transporter 4 ( GLUT4 ), suggesting greater reliance on insulin-mediated glucose uptake rather than directly indicating an increased risk of elevated blood glucose levels.

This study demonstrated that glucose metabolism is influenced by both behavioral factors (sitting vs. being active) and biological factors related to fat distribution.

Further research is needed to better understand and define how lifestyle behaviors interact with fat distribution to influence metabolic health.

The authors noted important limitations. The study was small, short-term, and conducted in healthy adults without diabetes or obesity, so the findings may not apply directly to people with metabolic disease. They also noted that CGM -measured interstitial glucose patterns may reflect differences in glucose delivery, tissue uptake, regional blood flow, or a combination of these mechanisms.

The female participants also completed the main trials during the follicular phase. Hence, it remains unclear whether adipose-tissue glucose responses would be similar during other phases of the menstrual cycle.

Walking Breaks and Post-Meal Glucose Regulation

Healthy adults who participate in brief bouts of physical activity throughout the day have an improved post-meal glucose response; this is especially true for women and for men with higher hepatic insulin resistance or greater android fat in this study.

Gluteal fat appears to play a stabilizing role by supporting steady glucose uptake and lipid-synthesis pathways. Regular activity can counteract the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle on your metabolic health.

Incorporating brief brisk walking breaks after meals may support healthier post-meal glucose regulation, although longer-term studies are needed to determine whether this reduces the risk of diabetes and other metabolic diseases, thereby making it a promising part of a daily health routine.