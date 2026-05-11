New alliance brings high quality rehabilitation services to more communities

NYU Langone Health and Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy (Metro PT), a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services, have formed a strategic alliance to offer high-quality physical, occupational, and speech therapy to a broader range of residents across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester and Rockland Counties. Through this agreement, more than 60 of Metro PT's existing physical therapy centers will become part of NYU Langone's clinical services network as part of Metro Physical Therapy at NYU Langone.

This alliance advances our commitment to deliver exceptional, patient-centered rehabilitation close to where people live and work. Integrating Metro PT's respected network with our clinical services expands access to seamless rehabilitation care." Oren Cahlon, MD, executive vice president, vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, and chief clinical officer at NYU Langone

Metro PT clinicians will be supported by NYU Langone's ongoing education, integrated quality monitoring, and continuous improvement initiatives. Care remains personalized to each patient while benefiting from a rigorous, data-driven approach.

"Through this alliance, we are expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based rehabilitation medicine across the communities we serve," said Jonathan H. Whiteson, MD, the chair and the Howard A. Rusk Professor in NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Rusk Rehabilitation Education and Research. "We are excited to partner with Metro PT to offer even more communities an integrated, patient-centered approach to care, ensuring they receive outstanding therapy close to home."

Patients are connected to NYU Langone's electronic health record system across locations. They can access all their health information and schedule appointments through the NYU Langone Health app or the NYU Langone Health MyChart patient portal.